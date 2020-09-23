Left Menu
Development News Edition

$4 million COVID-19 response grant from AfDB boosts South Sudan’s capacity

In response to the pandemic, in June 2020, the Bank rolled out the grant under its COVID-19 Response Facility to strengthen the joint efforts by the government, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners to fight the disease in the country.

AfDB | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:09 IST
$4 million COVID-19 response grant from AfDB boosts South Sudan’s capacity
“The training reinforced my confidence and triggered the need to keep updating my knowledge on COVID-19 to help the people of South Sudan,” said Dr Majok Philips Matiop, the lead case manager on home isolation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A $4 million COVID-19 response grant from the African Development Bank has boosted South Sudan's capacity to respond to the health crisis created by the pandemic.

As of 18 September 2020, South Sudan had 2,599 confirmed cases, 49 deaths and 1,290 recoveries.

In response to the pandemic, in June 2020, the Bank rolled out the grant under its COVID-19 Response Facility to strengthen the joint efforts by the government, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners to fight the disease in the country.

"Through the AfDB-Government of South Sudan project, 376 healthcare workers have been trained in COVID-19 case management; surveillance is being scaled up and coordination strengthened at the sub-national level. The country has received critical supplies to support its COVID-19 response," said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan.

South Sudan received critical health supplies, including personal protective equipment, 51 oxygen concentrators, 20 pulse oximeters, 13 patient monitors, and infection, prevention and control equipment a few weeks after the Bank approved the grant. Seventeen health facilities will be renovated and equipped for case management.

The project is enhancing local capacity for case management and augmenting surveillance and detection of COVID-19 cases. It is also strengthening South Sudan's ability to respond, particularly at the sub-national level.

Following the training of health workers, there is now more robust surveillance, sample collection, testing and contact tracing. At least 84% of contacts are reached on follow-up.

"The training reinforced my confidence and triggered the need to keep updating my knowledge on COVID-19 to help the people of South Sudan," said Dr Majok Philips Matiop, the lead case manager on home isolation.

Preliminary preparations for the establishment of an oxygen generation plant, including assessment of existing plants across the country, have been conducted. WHO is expected to provide technical expertise in-country. Also, discussions are ongoing to establish a port health office at Juba International Airport.

The Bank's Country Manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu, said the intervention was timely.

"The pandemic revealed major gaps in healthcare services, including inadequate personal protective equipment in many African countries, including South Sudan. The Bank's support will help to improve the country's national health system and make it more able to respond to COVID-19 and future health emergencies," he said.

South Sudan has also experienced a locust invasion that has threatened food security. In April 2020, the country and others in the Horn of Africa region received a grant of $1.5 million in emergency relief to spur locust control efforts.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher on Amazon boost, despite economic worries

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon.com, even as a likely delay in new fiscal stimulus by Congress and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery.Amazon.com Inc j...

Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday a late-stage study of its antiviral drug Avigan showed it reduced recovery times for COVID-19 patients with non-severe symptoms, boosting expectations for regulatory approval in Japan. The Phase 3 cl...

Thousands expected to honour Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the womens rights champion, leader of the courts liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week. Even with the court clo...

Streaming service Peacock picks up 'Mr Mercedes' series

NBCUniversals streaming service Peacock has acquired crime-thriller drama series Mr. Mercedes. The show, developed by David E Kelley of Big Little Lies fame, is based on Stephen Kings bestselling Bill Hodges trilogy.The first two seasons of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020