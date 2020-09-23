Kenya: 44 counties to finally get revenue after end of stalemate

At least 44 countries can now access their share of the revenue from the national government following the Senate's arrival at a consensus last week, according to a news report by Nation.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o has said that counties are to get Sh60 billion and that 44 of them have submitted relevant documents and uploaded budgets onto the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

"Everything is in order. They are just waiting for the money to be credited into their accounts. Unfortunately, three counties are yet to submit their documents for uploading to the system so they can be allowed to access their cash," Dr. Nyakang'o said in an interview.

The three are Mandera, Wajir, and Kitui, whose assemblies were yet to approve their budgets by Monday. In Wajir, a stalemate between the executive and the assembly delayed the budget process.

Nyarang'o said she will get in touch with the three in an effort to fast-track their budget processes so they can get the much-needed money.

"The three counties can view the County Revenue Fund but they cannot access it," she said.

They can use locally sourced revenue to finance their operations in the meantime.

Nyarang'o further said Senators will Tuesday pass the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2020, which will be taken to the National Assembly and thereafter to President Uhuru Kenyatta for assent to provide the basis for sharing funds among counties.