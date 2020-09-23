Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling extends losses after new COVID-19 restrictions

Sterling is having its worst month in four years and extended its fall against the dollar and euro on Wednesday after new long-lasting coronavirus restrictions in Britain were announced. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered restaurants and bars to close early and told British people to work from home where possible, in new measures which he said could last for six months.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:33 IST
Sterling extends losses after new COVID-19 restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling is having its worst month in four years and extended its fall against the dollar and euro on Wednesday after new long-lasting coronavirus restrictions in Britain were announced.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered restaurants and bars to close early and told British people to work from home where possible, in new measures which he said could last for six months. The pound fell on the news, dipping below its 200-day moving average overnight, with losses compounded by a bounceback in the dollar, which has seen cable fall for three days straight.

"This is another negative impacting already grim GBP prospects, which however remain primarily driven by developments in EU-UK negotiations - where we have so far seen very little progress," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients. The possibility of a no-deal Brexit is also weighing on the pound, although Britain has said it believes a trade deal is still possible.

Johnson is close to getting parliamentary approval for his Internal Market Bill, which angers the European Union by breaking the Withdrawal Agreement struck in January. At 0731 GMT, sterling was at a 2-month low of $1.2695, down 0.3% since New York's close. It has lost 5% so far in September, making this the pound's worst month since 2016.

Versus the euro, it was down around 0.2%, at 92.12 pence per euro, in its fifth consecutive day of losses. UK PMI data is due at 0830 GMT and is expected to show a broadly constant pace of recovery. But the data is unlikely to move markets, in light of the new restrictions.

"The hope is that September will continue to see economic activity remain close to the levels seen in August, where "eat out to help out" helped boost the services numbers significantly," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "Of course, after the events of yesterday, and the sudden tightening of restrictions, all of this is rather moot, as well as auguring badly for any type of continuity as we look towards Q4, not to mention what it does for consumer confidence." Britain's furlough scheme to protect jobs is due to end at the end of October.

MUFG strategist Derek Halpenny said that he expects Britain to soon announce new support measures to reduce the economic impact of the latest restrictions and that this expectation will help limit the extent of the pound's falls.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha returns two Appropriation Bills

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday returned the Appropriation No 3 Bill, 2020, and the Appropriation No 4 Bill, 2020, authorizing payment of certain sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year. The bills, which were passed...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Surge in cases in Wisconsin, new cluster in BrooklynWisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November t...

CBI books BSF officer, 3 others over cattle-smuggling at Indo-Bangla border

The CBI has booked a former Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion and three others over cattle-smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border, officials said WednesdayThe agency is carrying out searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in ...

President of Belarus inaugurated despite disputed election

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasnt announced in advanceState news agency Beltra reported that Wednesdays ceremony is taking place in the capital of Minsk, wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020