New tool launched to support rapid renewable energy deployment

The India chapter of science-based non-profit Nature Conservancy has launched a geospatial tool for helping decision-makers, investors, and financiers to make better choices in selecting land for siting solar and wind projects.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:37 IST
SiteRight was launched at the on-going New York Climate Week 2020. Image Credit: ANI

The India chapter of science-based non-profit Nature Conservancy has launched a geospatial tool for helping decision-makers, investors, and financiers to make better choices in selecting land for siting solar and wind projects. The free and publicly accessible geospatial decision-support tool called SiteRight can support the siting of new renewable energy projects in places with viable resource potential but away from land areas rich in biodiversity and on which local communities depend.

It has been developed by Nature Conservancy India, the Centre for Science, Technology, and Policy, the Foundation for Ecological Security, and Vasudha Foundation. SiteRight was launched on Tuesday (local time) at the New York Climate Week 2020 being held from September 21 to 27. "Our scientific analysis shows that India has the potential to develop 10 times its 2022 target of 175 gigawatts if we take steps today to guide the expansion of renewable energy to lower impact areas," said Seema Paul, Managing Director of Nature Conservancy India.

"Developing guidelines for project siting, identifying renewable energy zones, improving planning and procurement processes, and strengthening environmental and social performance standards of renewable energy financing, are some such steps," she said. Rapid expansion of renewable energy is critical to meeting India's energy needs and addressing climate change. However, new solar and onshore wind energy projects cannot be poorly sited, for there could be unintended impacts on ecosystems and local communities.

Such consequences can come in the way of further growth of renewable energy in the country, said Nature Conservancy India. (ANI)

