EESL appoints Rajat Sud as Managing Director

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajat Sud as its Managing Director. Rajat Sud has taken over the charge of Managing Director of the EESL, a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:41 IST
State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajat Sud as its Managing Director. Rajat Sud has taken over the charge of Managing Director of the EESL, a company statement said. Sud has taken over the position from S Gopal, Director (Commercial), who had been given additional charge of interim managing director.

Sud is an energy sector veteran with 29 years of industry experience. Before joining EESL, Sud served as Executive VP at Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd, where he was responsible for the growth of the services business, with a focus on providing solutions for enhancing power delivery through congested transmission lines and corridors. He has also served in leadership positions at Siemens IT Solutions (SISL) and PwC. "EESL’s impactful initiatives in buildings, transportation, lighting and energy generation have created unprecedented milestones. I am delighted and honoured to lead this pioneering company and will work towards the goal of building an energy secure and resilient nation, through innovative energy efficiency programmes," Sud said on his appointment.

EESL under the administration of the Ministry of Power is working towards mainstreaming energy efficiency and is implementing the world’s largest energy efficiency portfolio in the country..

