Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU chief negotiator "determined" to get Brexit deal but will be firm

The European Union is determined to get a Brexit trade deal with Britain but will be firm and realistic with London after Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to break the divorce agreement, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday. The United Kingdom left the EU in January but remains a member in all but name until the end of the year, by which time it hopes to have clinched a free trade deal with the bloc.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:11 IST
EU chief negotiator "determined" to get Brexit deal but will be firm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union is determined to get a Brexit trade deal with Britain but will be firm and realistic with London after Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to break the divorce agreement, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom left the EU in January but remains a member in all but name until the end of the year, by which time it hopes to have clinched a free trade deal with the bloc. Talks have snagged on fishing, state aid rules and how trade will flow to Northern Ireland which will remain - under the 2020 divorce treaty - in closer orbit to the EU than will the rest of the United Kingdom.

After Johnson announced a bill that would override parts of the 2020 accord, the EU demanded that he step back from the brink though parliament on Tuesday backed giving Johnson the powers to undercut it. On arrival in London before informal talks with Britain, Barnier told Reuters when asked if he was optimistic about reaching a deal: "I am determined."

"We remain calm, respectful, realistic and firm," Barnier said, though he declined to comment on the Internal Market Bill or on the odds of securing a trade deal. Failure to reach a deal would create uncertainty over trade in everything from car parts and shellfish to data and Scotch whisky, while spooking financial markets just as Europe's economies grapple with a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

British trucks could face delays of up to two days to enter Europe and queues of around 7,000 lorries after Britain leaves the bloc at the end of this year, disrupting imports and exports of crucial goods, the government has warned. Michael Gove, the minister overseeing the Brexit talks, told the logistics and freight industry that truck drivers would face new customs controls and processes irrespective of whether a trade deal can be agreed between the two sides.

He said under the government's reasonable worst case scenario, up to 70% of trucks travelling to the EU might not be ready for new border controls. Britain says it is working hard to reach an agreement, but has stuck to its position that any deal must respect the country's sovereignty.

The EU says because of Britain's proximity to the bloc, London must agree to a so-called level playing field of fair competition guarantees. The two sides will hold the next round of formal talks next week in Brussels before a summit on Oct. 1-2 to assess progress and decide whether the bloc should step up no-deal preparations.

Britain hopes never to need to use proposed powers to break its Withdrawal Agreement, Northern Ireland Office minister Robin Walker said on Monday.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of business activity data; Nike shines

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly earnings report.Shares ...

Survey reveals over half of Nepal’s MSMEs face risk of closing businesses due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred more Nepali businesses to start using the internet, social media or digital platforms to seize business opportunities, in the wake of declining traditional sales.The finding is revealed in the COVID-19 Nepa...

India, Nepal launch website for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in education sector

India and Nepal have launched a website dedicated to provide information about the 2015 post-earthquake reconstruction projects funded by New Delhi in the Himalayan nations education sector, the Indian embassy here said. Indian Ambassador t...

DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 2.65 cr, arrests two men in West Bengal

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized nearly five kg gold worth Rs 2.65 crore from two men at Siliguri in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. Both the accused, who are natives of Bihars Arra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020