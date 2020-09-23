Left Menu
Nuvoco launches 'Artiste Signature Collection' in association with Gauri Khan Designs and International Designs

- This first-of-its-kind venture brings endless design possibilities to concrete and landscaping MUMBAI,India, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., a leading building materials company, today unveiled the 'Artiste Signature Collection', its first-ever collaboration for concrete designs with Gauri Khan Designs and International Designs through a virtual launch programme. The Artiste Signature Collection is a 'Proprietary Signature Collection' that is specially crafted and available exclusively for Nuvoco's customers, in a limited edition only. The Artiste Signature Collection comprises unique patterns, splendid textures and pre-eminent designs that are versatile, providing endless design options when combined together. Along with the offerings from International Designs, with its earthy patterns and hues this entire collection represents brilliance in creativity that can convert a dream abode into a masterpiece. This venture also marks Ms. Khan's debut in creating designs for concrete flooring, which blend modern clear-cut patterns with distinctive design elegance and exclusive taste.

Sharing his experience during the virtual launch, Mr. Arbaaz Shaikh from Gauri Khan Designs, said, "Nuvoco approached us for putting together one-of-its-kind designs that are a fusion of contemporary and modern, versatile and best in the market, which imbibes Mrs. Khan's unparalleled sense of aesthetics. The designs are presented in Organic and Geometric patterns offering weaved and symmetric & asymmetric designs respectively that can fluidly blend with the architecture and the landscape making it a perfect fit. With this association, we are happy to offer a solution that is exclusive, versatile and durable and thank Nuvoco for extending extraordinary support and sharing their experience in bringing this exclusive signature collection for its discerning customer, in times like these." Mr. Prashant Jha, Chief of Ready-mix Business, added, "The Artiste Signature Collection in association with Gauri Khan Designs and International Designs is a first-of-its-kind collection where a celebrity designer has collaborated with Nuvoco to create such modern, yet timeless, and versatile designs for landscape floorings. The Artiste Signature Collection is available pan India, and with a special launch offer for our first twenty customers. With this launch, Nuvoco is raising the benchmark in shaping a more beautiful, smarter and sustainable new world." The Artiste Signature Collection will be a new addition to Nuvoco's Artiste range of concrete that presently comprises Lumos, Engrave, Coarse, Bare and Hue. Nuvoco offers end-to-end services including placing and finishing a variety of designs, patterns and colours, specially designed concrete mix by an experienced team of applicators with proper technical supervision ensuring a perfect delivery. About Nuvoco Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and retailer of building materials in India with a vision to build a safer, smarter and more sustainable world. The company started operations in India in 1999 via acquisitions, and since then it has emerged as one of the major players in India. Today it offers a diversified business portfolio under three business segments, namely, Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX) and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco is one of the top cement manufacturers in India, and the leading player in the East following the acquisition of Nu Vista Limited (formerly Emami Cement Limited); offering high performance, premium, blended cement variants like Concreto, Duraguard, Nirmax and Infracem. Its MBM product range, under the Zero M brand, comprises construction chemicals, wall fill solutions, and cover blocks. Nuvoco's RMX business has a pan-India presence offering specialised products like Artiste and InstaMix being proud contributors to landmark projects like Lodha World One, Amritsar Entry Gate, and the Metros (Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Mumbai). Through its NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies latent gaps in the industry and offers customised solutions to its customers. Guided by the enduring principles of safety for its employees and responsibility for the community and environment; the company is charting its course to shape a new world. (www.nuvoco.com) PWR PWR

