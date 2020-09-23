Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAMS IPO subscribed 47 times on final day of bidding

The Rs 2,242-crore IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 60,19,36,188 shares against the offer size of 1,28,27,370 shares. The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 73.18 times, non institutional investors 111.85 times and retail individual investors 5.44 times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:38 IST
CAMS IPO subscribed 47 times on final day of bidding

Computer Age Management Services' initial public offer was subscribed 46.93 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 2,242-crore IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 60,19,36,188 shares against the offer size of 1,28,27,370 shares.

The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 73.18 times, non institutional investors 111.85 times and retail individual investors 5.44 times. The company's initial public offer consists of an offer for sale of over 1.82 crore shares and is in a price range of Rs 1,229-1,230 apiece. CAMS had raised a little over Rs 666 crore from anchor investors. The public offer of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, opened for subscription on Monday.

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. Headquartered in Chennai, the company is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the managers to the offer..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ker Govt to file complaint before Press Council on "defamatory reports"

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to file a complaint before the Press Council of India over the defamatory reports published by some newspapers on the incident of a minor fire at the Secretariat here on August 25. The decision in ...

White House is accused of wrongly intervening to block John Bolton book

White House officials were accused on Wednesday of improperly trying to block former national security adviser John Bolton from releasing his best-selling memoir by falsely claiming it contained classified information.The accusation was mad...

1 held for placing orders online, then not paying

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly cheating people by not paying them after placing orders online, police said on Wednesday. Vikram Bhardwaj, who deals in electronic items, filed a complaint that a person n...

Jaipur Metro resumes operations, Gehlot inaugurates service on extended track

After six months of its closure due to the COVID lockdown, Jaipur metro resumed operations on Wednesday when chief minister Ashok Gehlot also inaugurated a small underground stretch of the existing line to a new destination in the walled ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020