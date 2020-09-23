Left Menu
Retail experts call for digital integration of supply chain amid COVID-19 challenge

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:45 IST
With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the retail supply chain, the industry needs to adopt digitisation and connect with rural and urban population digitally, say experts. Speaking at the Global Business Summit, Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencer's Retail and Nature's Basket said, "Digital integration from end to end supply chain is required. Retailers have to up their game when it comes to experience during and post COVID." He noted that there is a need to create a single source of data and also get the rural population and farmers digitally on board.

Echoing the views, Anurag Gupta, Managing Director and Lead – Strategy and Consulting, Accenture in India said that there is need to pivot and pivot fast. "Organisations need to design and enable technology according to the needs of the customers. We need to develop artificial intelligence into the e-commerce as this is the only way forward," he said. L'Oreal India Managing Director Amit Jain noted that organisations need to bring in digital mindset and will have to train their workforce to deliver in such challenging times to bridge the digital gap.

