Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robots target coronavirus with ultraviolet light at London train station

The robots use ultraviolet light to sweep large areas without the need for chemical disinfectant, the station said, adding the technology could kill nearly 100% of bacteria and viruses - including the coronavirus - on surfaces and in the surrounding air in minutes. St Pancras International is the terminus of the Eurostar link to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, and also shares links to six London Underground lines with neighbouring King's Cross station.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:54 IST
Robots target coronavirus with ultraviolet light at London train station
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Robots that can kill the coronavirus with ultraviolet light have been brought in at one of London's biggest train stations, St Pancras International, as it tries to restore customer confidence in the safety of travel hubs. Stations suffered a blow on Tuesday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to work from home again where possible and also ordered restaurants and bars to close early to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

St Pancras International saw 34.6 million entries and exits in the year to March 2019, the most recently available yearly data from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), making it the ninth-busiest station in the country. The ORR has said the pandemic caused a dramatic fall in rail usage. "The main thing for us is to get the confidence of customers," said Jay Newton, Head of Stations Engineering and Operations for the High Speed One Channel tunnel rail link.

"We are the first train station to bring this type of technology in because we want to allow people to use a train station with confidence, use our retail units with confidence, and slowly get back to a normal way," he told Reuters. The robots use ultraviolet light to sweep large areas without the need for chemical disinfectant, the station said, adding the technology could kill nearly 100% of bacteria and viruses - including the coronavirus - on surfaces and in the surrounding air in minutes.

St Pancras International is the terminus of the Eurostar link to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, and also shares links to six London Underground lines with neighbouring King's Cross station.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Kentucky attorney general to announce results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to unveil on Wednesday afternoon the results of a grand jury investigation into the deadly March police shooting of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid on her home, Louisville Mayor Greg Fisc...

Gujarat govt to give Rs 1,000-crore loans to women SHGs

The Gujarat government will provide interest-free loans of Rs 1,000 crore to women self- help groups SHGs in the state, the legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said these loans of Rs 1,000 crore would...

UK's Sunak to set out future of jobs furlough scheme on Thursday

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out the future of the countrys furlough scheme on Thursday, little more than a month before the 52 billion pound 66 billion programme is set to expire. Sunak has ruled out a wholesale extension ...

Polish coal miners expand underground protest against closures

The number of miners protesting underground at mines owned by Polands biggest coal producer PGG against government plans to restructure the industry doubled to over 400 on Wednesday, trade unions said.The protest is rotary, the unions said,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020