ISRO-created facility which incurred Rs 47cr could not produce required quality mirrors: CAG

A facility created by ISRO and the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy could not produce the required quality of mirrors during its operational life despite expenditure of Rs 47.12 crore incurred on its establishment and maintenance, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has observed. The report was presented before Parliament on Wednesday. It said the gross expenditure of these 37 civil ministries/departments increased by 18.01 per cent from Rs 7,38,280 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 8,71,297 crore in 2017-18. "Audit continued to notice irregularities across various ministries/departments during the compliance audit for the financial year ended March 2018 which indicated the need to further strengthen extant systems of internal controls and budget management," the report said. The Indian Space Research Organisation, Bengaluru and International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy, Hyderabad established a Silicon Carbide Mirror Development Facility without ensuring that the technology for development of the mirrors was either proven or validated, the report said. "The facility created could not produce the required quality of mirrors during its entire operational life of 10 years despite expenditure of Rs 47.12 crore incurred on its establishment and maintenance," the CAG observed. In another case, it said the Department of Space did not take action for more than five years on the advice of the Ministry of Finance to consider immediate withdrawal of payment of two additional increments being granted to its scientists/engineers. "This resulted in payment of Rs 251.32 crore towards continued grant of the two additional increments during the period December 2013 to March 2019 in 15 test checked centres and autonomous bodies under the Department," the report said

It added that the DoS created 955 posts in administrative cadres without obtaining approval of the competent authority and filled them up by promotion of employees working in lower six posts. "Expenditure of Rs 235.05 crore was incurred on the salaries of employees in the higher posts, a part of which was paid from the deposit projects of the department, which was contrary to the government rules and procedures," the CAG observed.