Left Menu
Development News Edition

StanC chief says not sure whether India will see V-shaped recovery

"I don't know (whether) we will see a V-shaped recovery given the fact that the infections are still spreading quite rapidly," Winters said. Speaking at the Global Business Summit, he said Indian efforts to contain the virus spread have been "moderately successful" and termed the same as a tremendous challenge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:51 IST
StanC chief says not sure whether India will see V-shaped recovery

Global banking major Standard Chartered's Group Chief Executive Bill Winters on Wednesday said he was not sure whether India will see a V-shaped economic recovery as the number of COVID-19 infections are continuing to rise. He said India is "some place in between", wherein it is not showing the V-shaped recovery like China.

India's economy contracted by nearly a fourth in the June quarter as a result of the lockdowns during the early days of the pandemic. Policymakers had exuded confidence about a V-shaped recovery. "I don't know (whether) we will see a V-shaped recovery given the fact that the infections are still spreading quite rapidly," Winters said.

Speaking at the Global Business Summit, he said Indian efforts to contain the virus spread have been "moderately successful" and termed the same as a tremendous challenge. He, however, said that there is a determination to get things back on track and resume normal commercial activity and advocated against imposing more lockdowns calling it as not practical.

Aspects like low mortality are very encouraging, Winters said, hinting that the same can be attributed to the young population and also the advances made by medicine. He also welcomed the efforts taken by the government, terming them as a "firm" resolve.

The bank's clients in India are saying that it has been very tough but are confident of coming out of the difficulties, Winters said, adding that he is hopeful of India recovering. From a credit losses perspective, it is too early to assess the situation in India, he said, hoping that the credit provisions made earlier will be helpful to take care of the challenges.

He also said the bank is now in a position to spread out on its consumer lending book in the country on the back of digital solutions developed at its lab in Bengaluru..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

White House is accused of wrongly intervening to block John Bolton book

White House officials were accused on Wednesday of improperly intervening to block former national security adviser John Bolton from releasing his best-selling memoir by falsely claiming it contained classified information. The accusation w...

India 'proud' to endorse US initiative on joint statement on Universal Declaration of Human Rights

India on Wednesday said it is proud to endorse the US initiative on a joint statement on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that recognises the many differences in national traditions and yet reaffirms fundamental freedoms and rights...

People, govts need to share responsibility to keep air clean: Supriyo

Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said people and governments need to share the responsibility and work together to keep the air clean.&#160; Speaking at the webinar to commemorate 46th Year of Establishmen...

Demonstration held in front of Chinese embassy in Nepal against land encroachment

A group of people staged a demonstrated in front of the Chinese embassy in the Nepali capital Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon against recent land encroachment by China. Demonstrators held placards and banners reading BackOffChina after Nep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020