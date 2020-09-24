Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on fears of a slowing economy

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply on Wednesday after data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity and the stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus heightened concerns about the economy while the coronavirus pandemic remains unchecked.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 01:35 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on fears of a slowing economy

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply on Wednesday after data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity and the stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus heightened concerns about the economy while the coronavirus pandemic remains unchecked. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell more than 2%, and all 11 of the major S&P sectors closed lower. Energy - already the worst-performing sector this year - led the decline.

Hopes of a strong recovery and historic stimulus fueled the U.S. stock rally following the coronavirus-driven crash in March. But doubts over another relief bill and a sell-off in heavyweight technology-related stocks have weighed on sentiment since the market peaked on Sept. 2. The economy is leveling off at about 80% of activity before the pandemic and won't get back to normal until a vaccine is in place, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede in Philadelphia.

"We're at that phase where it's harder to get that next bit of the recovery, that next bit of the reopening in place," Pride said. "We're still doing it, but the progress is way slower than it was in the first three months of the reopening." Investors are struggling to understand where to invest with mega-cap tech stocks overvalued, but the deep-value stocks represent maturing industries, such as energy and brick-an- mortar banks, he said.

"We’re spending more of our time in that sweet spot in the middle to get away from the extremes of growth," Pride said. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank was not planning any "major" changes to its Main Street Lending Program, while saying that both the Fed and Congress need to "stay with it" in working to bolster the economic recovery.

"The longer we go without more stimulus, the harder it will be to sustain the gains in the economy," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee. Data from IHS Markit showed gains at factories were offset by a slowdown in the broader services sector in September, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy at a time when concerns are rising about a potential surge in COVID-19 cases heading into the colder months.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department unveiled a legislative proposal, which would need congressional approval, that seeks to reform a legal immunity for internet companies and follows through on President Donald Trump's bid from earlier this year to crack down on tech giants. Wall Street favorites including Apple Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc , which have borne the brunt of recent losses, again declined at a rate exceeding losses of the benchmark S&P 500. A decline in Facebook Inc came in below the S&P drop.

Tesla Inc, another recent Wall Street darling, tumbled after Chief Executive Elon Musk failed to impress with his promise to cut electric vehicle costs at the company's much-awaited "Battery Day" event on Tuesday. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 523.93 points, or 1.92%, to 26,764.25, the S&P 500 lost 78.58 points, or 2.37%, to 3,236.99, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 330.65 points, or 3.02%, to 10,632.99.

Nike Inc surged to a record high as its digital sales, especially in North America, helped offset a fall in sales at traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson calls on leaders to build back greener after coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call on other leaders on Thursday to build back better after the coronavirus crisis and commit to net zero emission targets. Addressing the United Nations climate action round-table, Johnson will sa...

IMF official warns coronavirus will weigh on some economies for years

The coronavirus crisis is lasting longer than expected and it will take some countries years to return to growth, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. The Fund has provided some 90 billion in total financ...

Soccer-Frank de Boer named Netherlands coach

Frank de Boer, who won 112 caps and played at two World Cups for the Netherlands, has been appointed his countrys national team coach, the Dutch football association KNVB said on Wednesday.The 50-year-old replaced Ronald Koeman, who left la...

Ivory Coast to free opposition leader's allies in pre-vote peace gesture, spokesman says

Seeking to calm tensions in Ivory Coast ahead of a presidential election, the authorities plan to release associates of opposition leader Guillaume Soro who have been held in detention for months, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020