PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK employers urged to 'exhaust all alternatives' before cutting jobs https://on.ft.com/3hZ6ACK - New Covid tracing app to launch in England and Wales https://on.ft.com/3cscJGD

- Managers of Canary Wharf avoid quarantine to return to office https://on.ft.com/2G45V61 - Thames Water suffers surge in written complaints https://on.ft.com/363C9t6

Overview - The CBI business group, the Trades Union Congress and Acas, the conciliation service, on Thursday called on employers to do everything possible to limit job losses as the UK faces up to a bleak winter of continued Covid-19 restrictions.

- England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. - Top executives at Canary Wharf Group avoided quarantine after overseas trips, coming into the office at the London financial district that they manage and drawing complaints from employees.

- England's largest supplier of water and sewage services Thames Water has suffered a surge in written complaints, making it England's worst-performing water company for the second year in a row. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)