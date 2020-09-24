Left Menu
Development News Edition

ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amid TikTok deal talks

The Beijing-based firm submitted the application to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and is awaiting a decision, it said in a statement on its Toutiao online news platform on Thursday, without referring to ongoing talks over its U.S. operations. The application comes about a month after China revised its list of technologies subject to export bans or restriction for the first time in 12 years, in a manner which experts said gave the government a say over any TikTok deal.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 06:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 06:20 IST
ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amid TikTok deal talks

ByteDance has applied for a tech export licence in China as it races to seal a deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc that it hopes will end U.S. government plans to ban its TikTok video-streaming app on security grounds. The Beijing-based firm submitted the application to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and is awaiting a decision, it said in a statement on its Toutiao online news platform on Thursday, without referring to ongoing talks over its U.S. operations.

The application comes about a month after China revised its list of technologies subject to export bans or restriction for the first time in 12 years, in a manner which experts said gave the government a say over any TikTok deal. ByteDance has said its deal with Oracle and Walmart will see the creation of a standalone U.S. company and does not involve any transfer of technology though Oracle will be able to inspect TikTok U.S. source code.

It has also said the deal needs approval from both China and the United States. However, the companies have issued conflicting statements over the terms of the agreement they reached with the White House, casting doubt over whether it will hold.

ByteDance said it will establish a U.S. subsidiary called TikTok Global of which it will own 80%. Oracle and WalMart, however, said majority ownership of TikTok Global would be in American hands, complying with an Aug. 14 executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump that ByteDance relinquish ownership of TikTok within 90 days.

Chinese state media outlets China Daily and the Global Times this week said they see no reason for China to approve the deal that Oracle and Walmart said they have struck with ByteDance, calling it based on "bullying and extortion". TikTok's experience is "a textbook example of the United States' modern-day piracy and tech bullying," Chinese state news agency Xinhua said in an English-language commentary on Thursday, adding that national security concerns that Washington has expressed over TikTok are "nothing but a fig leaf".

"It is time that other countries saw through the outrageous farce of the TikTok drama, knew what is really at stake, and joined hands to oppose such blatant robberies and maintain a fair global business environment," it said.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

President Ghani sets out ‘clear plan’ to advance UN values in Afghanistan

With the objective of self-reliance, moving away from donor relationships to mutually beneficial partnerships, he said that a democratically stable and prosperous Afghanistan will be an example of how our collective will can overcome the tu...

Trump hedges on transferring power, says election will end up at Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump declined on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden and said he expected the election battle to end up before the Supreme Court. Were goin...

DOC invests $1.4 million to develop new predator lures

The Department of Conservation DOC is investing 1.4 million to develop new predator lures that would be game-changers for trapping and surveillance towards a predator-free Aotearoa, the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage, announced in Ch...

New digital training and tools to give small businesses support in COVID world

New training and tools for digital commerce will give small businesses, especially in the tourism sector, the support they need to adapt and innovate in a COVID world.Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Small Business Minister Stuart Nash hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020