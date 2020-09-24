Left Menu
Kiwibank enters into settlement agreement with Commission after system failures

In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that it had failed to act with the care, diligence and skill of a responsible lender and agreed to make remediation payments to over 48,000 borrowers, totalling $5.2 million.

Kiwibank reported to the Commission in August 2019 that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems for certain types of home loan variations in the period before April 2019. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems.

Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said, "Under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003, lenders must act carefully and responsibly in all their dealings with their customers. This includes having appropriate systems and processes in place to manage customer accounts and to support compliance with the lender's legal obligations to its customers".

"While Kiwibank had policies in place for disclosing more complex changes, its system and process failures affected the information is provided to some customers when they made simple changes, such as re-fixing interest rates or changing repayment amounts," said Ms Rawlings.

Kiwibank reported to the Commission in August 2019 that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems for certain types of home loan variations in the period before April 2019.

Customers eligible for remediation will be contacted by Kiwibank and any enquiries should be directed to the bank.

