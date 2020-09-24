Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares track overnight Wall Street slump on recovery concerns

China stocks fell on Thursday, with energy and technology firms leading losses, following a slump on Wall Street overnight on renewed concerns over slowing global economic recovery due to resurgence of coronavirus cases. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.46% at 3,231.79.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:18 IST
China shares track overnight Wall Street slump on recovery concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks fell on Thursday, with energy and technology firms leading losses, following a slump on Wall Street overnight on renewed concerns over slowing global economic recovery due to resurgence of coronavirus cases.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.46% at 3,231.79. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.63%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.96%, the consumer staples sector down 1.35%, the real estate index down 1.44% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.71%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.78% to 9,388.91, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.78% at 23,319.54, hitting the lowest level in nearly four months. All but two index constituents fell. ** The energy sector sub-index in Hong Kong shed 2.5% while the CSI Information Technology Index lost 1.9%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 2.06%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.12% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.87%​. ** "The toing and froing pandemic overseas is delaying recovery in U.S., leading to the market slumps," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. "While the downward trend in mainland A-shares will be limited as China is achieving a better recovery."

** Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy remains in a "deep hole" of joblessness and weak demand, and called for more fiscal stimulus, noting that policymakers "are not even going to begin thinking" about raising interest rates until inflation hits 2%. ** China's cabinet said it will allow more qualified foreign investors to make strategic investment in Chinese listed companies, state television reported. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.79%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8168 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 6.809.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two police officers shot amid Louisville protests over Breonna Taylor ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests of a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Marc...

IPL 13: Pollard only cricketer who might play 200 games for MI, says Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes that Kieron Pollard is the only cricketer who might be able to play 200 games for the franchise. His remark comes as Pollard played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians as the side locked horns...

IPL 13: Steve Smith practises Dhoni's signature 'Helicopter Shot'

The Indian Premier League IPL has become a platform for players across the world to display new additions to their bowling and batting skills. And now it seems that Steve Smith, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, is looking to add some invent...

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dutch living coffin aims to provide source for life after deathA Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable living coffin made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020