PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:31 IST
Forrester Announces Webcast Series To Help Financial Services Firms In India Reimagine Digital Experiences For Post-Pandemic World

NEW DELHI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) today announced its India Financial Services Webcast Week 2020, featuring five complimentary webcasts held from 5–9 October to help firms reimagine their digital efforts. Accelerating digital capabilities is critical to Indian financial services firms' success, especially as they need to adapt to changing customer expectations and navigate through the global pandemic and economic stresses. According to Forrester's "Indian Banks: Deliver Better Experiences Or Risk Losing Customers report," 55% of Indian customers are more digitally engaged and using digital means to interact with financial services providers.

The webcast series curated for the Indian financial services industry will feature Forrester analysts and industry speakers and focus on topics including reimagining digital operations and experiences, managing platform ecosystems, and driving innovation. These experts will discuss the future of financial services in India, identify key drivers for growth, and share actionable insights to help firms embark on their digital transformation journeys. "The Indian financial services business landscape is more dynamic than ever, and 2020 has added new dimensions to it," said Ashutosh Sharma, vice president and research director at Forrester. "COVID-19 has accelerated the need for digital transformation, and there is a need to act now. From open banking to business continuity and recovery strategies to maintaining resilience and planning for the long term, this webinar series will help financial services institutions be more agile and customer-centric." Full agenda: Date Time Webcast title Speaker details 5 October, Monday 3–4 p.m.

(IST) Digital Operations: Driving Digital Operational Excellence Through Platform Transformation Jost Hoppermann, VP, principal analyst 6 October, Tuesday 3–4 p.m. Digital Experience: CX Evolution In Financial Services Amit Bhatia, senior analyst Vasupradha Srinivasan, senior analyst 7 October, Wednesday 3–4 p.m.

Digital Ecosystem: Leverage The Ecosystem To Drive Successful Digital Lending Arnav Gupta, analyst 8 October, Thursday 3–4 p.m. How To Hardwire CX To Financial Performance Tom Mouhsian, principal analyst 9 October, Friday 3–4 p.m.

Panel: Where Is The Indian Insurance Consumer Headed? Ashutosh Sharma, VP, research director, Forrester Balkrishna Singhania, EVP, chief digital officer, HDFC Life K V Dipu, president and head of operations, communities, and CX, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Resources: • Register to attend the India Financial Services Webcast Series 2020. • View the full agenda and speakers.

• Members of the press interested in attending and covering this webcast series may contact press@forrester.com. • Join Forrester's live broadcast on LinkedIn to learn more about the future of financial services in India.

About Forrester Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help organizations grow through customer obsession. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at forrester.com. Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191120/2648771-1LOGO PWR PWR

