Mindspace Business Parks REIT pledges commitment to Climate Group's EV100 initiative

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday pledged to transition to 100 per cent electric mobility by expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure for clients across all its business parks by 2030. This will help accelerate a global shift to clean transport and reduce air pollution in the urban micro-markets of presence.

The company becomes the first real estate entity from India to join the Climate Group's global EV100 initiative which brings together nearly 90 international companies committed to making electric transport the new normal by the end of this decade. The announcement comes during Climate Week NYC 2020, one of the biggest climate summits in the world, showcasing climate action by leading businesses and governments and inspiring others to do more.

With an office portfolio that covers five integrated business parks and five quality independent offices, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has over two lakh employees coming in to work each day at its business parks, pointing at an opportunity to positively empower and influence a large populace. "Our endeavour under the Climate Group's EV100 initiative is to fortify our commitment to sustainability, with the best blend of innovation and technology," said Chief Executive Officer Vinod Rohira.

"By setting up the electrical charging stations at our business parks, we offer solutions that are good on the environment, customers, stakeholders and future generations," he said in a statement. Mindspace Business Parks REIT is sponsored by K Raheja Corp Group and has a leasable area of 29.5 million square feet across five integrated business parks in Mumbai region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. (ANI)