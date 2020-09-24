PGCIL gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:12 IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via bonds on a private placement basis in 2021-22. All resolutions as set out in the notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting held on September 22 have been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority, a BSE filing said on Thursday. The company had proposed a special resolution in the AGM to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore from the domestic market in the financial year 2021-22
The funds were proposed to be raised through the issuance of secured or unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative or cumulative, redeemable, taxable, or tax-free debentures or bonds under private placement in up to 20 tranches/offers.
