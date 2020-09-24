Left Menu
PGCIL gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via bonds on a private placement basis in 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@pgcilindia)

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via bonds on a private placement basis in 2021-22. All resolutions as set out in the notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting held on September 22 have been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority, a BSE filing said on Thursday. The company had proposed a special resolution in the AGM to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore from the domestic market in the financial year 2021-22

The funds were proposed to be raised through the issuance of secured or unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative or cumulative, redeemable, taxable, or tax-free debentures or bonds under private placement in up to 20 tranches/offers.

