Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares end near 4-month low as global recovery hopes falter

Hong Kong shares closed near a four-month low on Thursday following a selloff in equity markets worldwide, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and warnings from U.S. Federal Reserve officials undermined hopes for a quick global recovery. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 431.44 points, or 1.82%, at 23,311.07, its lowest since May 29.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:22 IST
Hong Kong shares end near 4-month low as global recovery hopes falter
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Hong Kong shares closed near a four-month low on Thursday following a selloff in equity markets worldwide, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and warnings from U.S. Federal Reserve officials undermined hopes for a quick global recovery.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 431.44 points, or 1.82%, at 23,311.07, its lowest since May 29. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.96% to 9,371.19. ** The subindex of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.9%, while the IT sector fell 2.9%. The financial sector ended 1.82% lower and the property sector lost 0.18%. ** U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Wednesday called for more fiscal stimulus, saying the U.S. economy remains in a "deep hole" of joblessness and weak demand. ** Consecutive drops and resurgence in coronavirus cases abroad are delaying recovery in the United States and leading to market slumps, said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities.

** HK-listed shares of Chinese No.2 property developer China Evergrande Group fell 5.6% to HK$15.22, the lowest since May 12. Chinese online media posted a letter Evergrande addressed to Guangdong provincial government, dated Aug. 24, to pledge for support for its A-share backdoor listing plan. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.72% at 3,223.18 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.92%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.11%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8244 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.23% weaker than the previous close of 6.809.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to UPSC, Centre on plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre and the&#160;Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of&#160;alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. A ben...

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, and urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Shinde attended the state cabinet meeting earlier this ...

HC refuses to intervene in Maha's move to not open temples

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the Maharashtra governments decision to not open places of worship to the public in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni sa...

Austria issues travel warnings for Prague, Paris region over COVID-19

Austria is issuing coronavirus-related travel warnings for Prague and the French regions that include Paris and the Cote dAzur while lifting a long-standing warning for Sweden, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Warnings are also being i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020