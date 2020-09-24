Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio starts offering mobile services on 22 international flights

Reliance Jio has started offering mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day. Tata group firm Nelco has started providing in-flight mobile services in Vistara airlines on the London route.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:32 IST
Jio starts offering mobile services on 22 international flights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio has started offering mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day. The company's partner airlines include Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Alitalia.

With this, Jio has become the second Indian telecom company to offer in-flight service. Tata group firm Nelco has started providing in-flight mobile services in Vistara airlines on the London route. The company has announced three international roaming packs for international travellers from India priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 999 with 1-day validity.

While all plans offer 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls and 100 SMS, the Rs 499 plan provides 250 megabyte (MB) of mobile data, Rs 699 gives 500 MB and Rs 999 plan comes with 1 GB of data. None of the plans will allow incoming calls, while incoming SMS is free, according to information available on Jio website.

First-time users of the in-flight mobile services will need to activate the plans on Jio network, and international roaming services will not work on JioPhone and Jio's wifi device, according to the information on the website..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Leading diamond producers introduce Natural Diamond Council with a star-studded campaign starring Ana de Armas

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 24 ANIPRNewswire The worlds leading diamond producers, Diamond Producers Association relaunched as the Natural Diamond Council NDC to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity...

Greece says no date yet on when resuming exploratory talks with Turkey

Greece said on Thursday that no date had yet been set for resuming exploratory talks with Turkey over contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.NATO allies Greece and Turkey disagree over a range of issues, including where thei...

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

The first phase of AAI-run Dehradun Airports upgradation work, including the construction of a new domestic terminal building, is expected to be completed by October next year, Airports Authority of India said on Thursday. In this regard, t...

Soccer-Fans itch to see live action as UEFA first allows spectators

Football fans began to arrive on Thursday in the Hungarian capital for Europes first major match open to fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began, just as much of the continent tightens its social restrictions for a second wave of the virus. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020