Left Menu
Development News Edition

OkCredit unveils 'TaiyaarHainHum' anthem, a tribute to small businesses in India

OkCredit - 'Digital India ka Digital BahiKhata', has unveiled their anthem 'TaiyaarHainHum' dedicated to local businesses of India, during the difficult times of pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:53 IST
OkCredit unveils 'TaiyaarHainHum' anthem, a tribute to small businesses in India
OkCredit. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/Digpu): OkCredit - 'Digital India ka Digital BahiKhata', has unveiled their anthem 'TaiyaarHainHum' dedicated to local businesses of India, during the difficult times of pandemic. TaiyaarHainHum is also an endeavour to strongly support Vocal for Local by showcasing to the local merchants that OkCredit is their true companion; 'Apke Business ka SacchaSaathi'.

The campaign depicts gratitude and appreciation to the small merchants for their selfless support extended during this challenging situation to deliver essentials to the doorstep of the consumers when life is almost at a standstill across India. The continuous service by these unsung heroes across the nation has kept many people safe inside their homes. Further with TaiyaarHainHum, OkCredit extends its partnership with Delhi Capitals to appreciate all the Dream11 IPL Players from the team, who are playing to uplift the mood by bringing cricket back to fans across India. The idea is to keep the spirit of the players and sports enthusiasts high and contribute to the excitement and celebration of India's one of a kind festival, IPL.

"Our anthem, TaiyaarHainHum is a tribute to salute the unbeatable spirit of small businesses who have been essential in these challenging times. I would like to strongly urge the citizens of India to come forward and support their local merchants and promote Vocal for Local," said Harsh Pokharna, Co-founder & CEO, OkCredit, while commenting on the launch of the campaign. The anthem will be released digitally today, 19th September 2020, on OkCredit's YouTube Channel and other digital platforms. Campaign created by Ant Theory Pvt. Ltd, the anthem is Directed by Jackson Garg and composed and sung by Gold Boy. The anthem is penned by lyricists Navi Kamboz and Sandeep Jain and the voiceover is provided by Annu Kapoor.

OkCredit is relentlessly working on its vision to empower small businesses by enabling them to go digital, grow their business, and adapt to the changing world which will be further strengthened with this initiative and help build a Digital India. OkCredit - 'Digital India ka Digital BahiKhata', PSI PHI Global Solutions Private Limited's first launched product, makes the book-keeping task simpler, digitized and secure for small businesses. With a mission to help small businesses grow with simple software products, and digitally empowering them, OkCredit was launched & established in 2017 by three IIT Kanpur Alumni - Harsh Pokharna, Gaurav Kumar and Aditya Prasad.

OkCredit has given a complete digital makeover to the traditional register book - 'Bahi/UdharKhata' and made the daily bookkeeping task simpler and effective for millions of small businesses. The app not just helps small businesses to keep track of credit transactions - both payments and receivables, it sends timely reminders, and also makes it very easy for them to collect and settle balance amounts quickly and accurately, on a click - with integrated reminder features via WhatsApp and SMS. With a vision to accelerate the need for digital transformation for small businesses in India, OkCredit app is completely free to access and ensures 100 per cent safety, data security and accuracy.

With only one user in 2017, this dream project of the three likeminded friends has changed lives for millions of users as of today. The app has already more than 20 Mn plus downloads and can be accessed in 10 plus Indian languages. Currently, it has more than 5 Mn plus active monthly users which include business categories Kirana store owners, mobile recharge shops, medical stores, apparels amongst others across PAN India. The venture has raised USD 83 million from investors till date including from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tiger Global and Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://okcredit.in/ and their official Twitter handle.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU to rebalance, not shut City of London's market access

Britains access to European Union markets will be rebalanced, but the City of London will not be shut out completely, the blocs financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis said.Dombrovskis set out plans on Thursday to bolster the EUs own ca...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Reaction to death of former Australia batsman Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, aged 59. The following are reactions to his death with many writing tributes and sending his family their condolences on social mediaAaron Finch, Australia captain St...

A look at few Indian startups acing AtmaNirbhar game in Indian Med Tech Industry

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, where there is an urgent need for innovation in the medical industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian startups to innovate and become AtmaNirbhar self-sufficient. With the advent of ne...

Thai protesters rally as parliament considers constitution changes

More than a thousand Thai protesters rallied at parliament on Thursday as it debated amending the constitution, one of the demands behind nearly two months of almost daily demonstrations.The two-day special session of parliament was convene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020