Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on tech boost as economic recovery cools

"The key is the VIX index, which has not yet reached levels that would suggest a continued strong move to the downside," Cardillo said. "So you might get a day of bargain hunting followed by a day of selling, but as the last days of September come into place, we should begin to see some sort of window dressing by institutions." Big banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan Stanley rose between 0.8% and 3.8%. Nikola Corp, which is set for its biggest weekly declines ever, slumped another 13.7% as Wedbush downgraded the stock to "underperform".

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:56 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on tech boost as economic recovery cools

The Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street on Thursday as investors returned to technology-related stocks, while a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims signaled that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs and furloughs. Nine of the 11 major S&P indexes were trading higher, with information technology among the biggest gainers.

Tech heavyweights Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Netflix Inc, Nvidia Corp and Facebook Inc, which tend to outperform at a time of increased economic uncertainty, rose between 1.0% and 2.6%. Waning hopes of more stimulus, signs of choppy economic growth and a sell-off in technology-related names have weighed on U.S. stocks this month.

The S&P 500 briefly fell 10% below its intraday record high hit on Sept. 2. If the benchmark index closes at that level, it will enter correction territory. "The cloud of uncertainties continues to grow," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"The coronavirus is now back on the front pages and the market is now really fearing the uncertainties of the elections. As we get closer to the end of the month, the downward trend is intensifying." The Labor Department's most timely report on the economy showed 870,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ended Sept. 19.

Job cuts have spread to industries such as financial services and technology that were not initially impacted by the mandated business closures in mid-March because of insufficient demand. At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.20%, the S&P 500 was up 0.36% and the Nasdaq Composite was up or 0.59%.

The CBOE volatility index edged higher for the third time in four days. "The key is the VIX index, which has not yet reached levels that would suggest a continued strong move to the downside," Cardillo said.

"So you might get a day of bargain hunting followed by a day of selling, but as the last days of September come into place, we should begin to see some sort of window dressing by institutions." Big banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan Stanley rose between 0.8% and 3.8%.

Nikola Corp, which is set for its biggest weekly declines ever, slumped another 13.7% as Wedbush downgraded the stock to "underperform". Accenture Plc fell 5.6% after the IT consulting firm forecast current-quarter revenue below expectations and missed estimates for fourth-quarter sales, hurt by lower spending from clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry Ltd jumped 9% after the Canadian security software firm posted a surprise rise in quarterly revenue, led by higher demand for its security software suite, Spark, and its QNX car software. Declining issues outnumbered advancers 1.31-to-1 on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 87 new lows.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AYUSH Ministry joins hands to organise a novel e-marathon

The Ministry of AYUSH has joined hands with Rajagiri College of Social Sciences and Rajagiri Business School, Kochi to organise a novel e-marathon, as a part of the Ministrys three-month campaign called Ayush for Immunity, focussing on desi...

Set up All India Institute of Siddha in TN, CM urges PM Modi

Thanking the Centre for its proposal to set up an All India Institute of Siddha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish it in the state. It is learnt that the government of In...

Trump deserves 'fair chance' to challenge Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for tax returns - filing

U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push to keep his tax returns away from Manhattans top prosecutor, as his lawyers said the U.S. president deserves a fair chance to show a subpoena for the returns was overbroad and issued in bad fait...

Ibrahimović tests positive for coronavirus

Zlatan Ibrahimovi has the coronavirus, AC Milan confirmed on Thursday. Milan players underwent tests on Wednesday after defender Lo Duarte was found to be infected following tests the previous day.Zlatan Ibrahimovi has tested positive for C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020