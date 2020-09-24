Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on tech boost as economic recovery cools

The Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street on Thursday as investors returned to the perceived safety of technology-related stocks with a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims signaling a slowdown in economic growth.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:14 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on tech boost as economic recovery cools

The Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street on Thursday as investors returned to the perceived safety of technology-related stocks with a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims signaling a slowdown in economic growth. Seven of the 11 major S&P indexes were trading higher, with information technology leading gainers.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc , Nvidia Corp and Facebook Inc, which have outperformed at a time of increased economic uncertainty and are now trading at lofty valuations, rose between 0.3% and 2.3%. "The market is in this painful battle between those who are thirsty for further Fed involvement versus those who are fiercely focused on fundamentals and believe the market is overbought," said Eric Schiffer, chief executive of private equity Patriarch Organization in Beverly Hills, California.

Waning hopes of more fiscal stimulus, signs of a faltering business recovery and a sell-off in technology-related names have weighed on U.S. stocks this month. The S&P 500 briefly fell 10% below its intraday record high hit on Sept. 2. If the benchmark index closes at that level, it will enter correction territory.

Dow constituents, considered a barometer of economic confidence, lagged the S&P 500 on Thursday as data showed 870,000 Americans applied for jobless benefits in the week ended Sept. 19, up from 866,000 in the previous week. Job cuts have spread to industries such as financial services and technology that were not initially impacted by the mandated business closures in mid-March because of insufficient demand.

At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.08%, the S&P 500 was up or 0.31% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.79%. The CBOE volatility index edged higher for the third time in four days.

"The key is the VIX index, which has not yet reached levels that would suggest a continued strong move to the downside," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "So you might get a day of bargain hunting followed by a day of selling, but as the last days of September come into place, we should begin to see some sort of window dressing by institutions."

Homebuilders climbed 0.7% as sales of new single-family homes increased to their highest level in nearly 14 years last month. Nikola Corp, which is set for its biggest weekly decline ever, slumped another 10.9% as Wedbush downgraded the stock to "underperform".

Accenture Plc fell 6.1% after the IT consulting firm forecast current-quarter revenue below expectations and missed estimates for fourth-quarter sales, hurt by lower spending from clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry Ltd jumped 6.7% after the Canadian security software firm posted a surprise rise in quarterly revenue, led by higher demand for its security software suite, Spark, and its QNX car software.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers 1.82-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.62-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 115 new lows.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to hold jet output stable in face of crisis warnings -sources

Airbus is set to reaffirm its main aircraft production rates, despite warnings that the coronavirus crisis will be deeper and longer than first expected, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. After cutting output of its best-selling A3...

National Medicinal Plants Board and Ministry of AYUSH sign MoU

In a historic event today, the National Medicinal Plants Board NMPB, Ministry of AYUSH signed an MoU through virtual meeting with the major AYUSH and Herbal industry bodies covering a set of measures to promote medicinal plant cultivation....

Police officer suspended after recovery of cattle carcasses in UP's Bulandshahr

A police officer was suspended on Thursday after the discovery of some cattle carcasses that triggered protests at a village here, according to officials. Police have registered a case against four identified as some unidentified peop...

Farm bills: Punjab, Haryana farmers to go on strike tomorrow

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana will go on a strike on Friday in protest against the contentious farm bills that were passed in the Parliament. As many as 31 farmer organisations have joined hands for the Punjab Bandh. Several organisations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020