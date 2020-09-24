Kotak partners with KKR to launch cricket-themed debit, credit cards

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) on Thursday said it has partnered with Kolkata Knight Riders to launch cricket-themed debit and credit cards to boost digital spending. There was a dip in consumers spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it started reviving, an official of the lender said.

The usage of these cards is expected to reach the pre-COVID level with higher spending during the festive season, he said. The lender has also tied up with five other Indian Premier League teams -Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad and launched MyTeam debit and credit cards.

"Now there has been a revival in spending. MyTeam is a customer-centric step and may propel greater usage of cards. "These are open for new as well as existing customers who can change their look of their cards retaining existing card profile," Kotak Mahindra Bank president (products, alternate channels) Puneet Kapoor said.

To own the specially designed cricket-themed debit or credit cards of their favourite team customers have to spend Rs 599 as induction fees but they will get certain benefits, he said. The lender has 1.5 crore debit cardholders and 23 lakh customers with credit cards.