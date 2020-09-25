PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 25
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
- UK regulator says Google not doing enough about scam ads https://on.ft.com/3kOy7sm - UK car output falls 44% in August as orders dry up https://on.ft.com/3mQK8zy
- Brussels set to fight court decision to quash Apple tax ruling https://on.ft.com/360kjHk - Spotify founder Daniel Ek to invest €1bn in European tech https://on.ft.com/32YCGKI
Overview - The Financial Conduct Authority has accused Google of not doing enough to stop fraudsters using its internet search pages to target victims.
- British car production fell by an annual 45% in August as the sector continues to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing down demand - The European Commission will on Friday appeal against a court decision that quashed an order for Apple Inc to pay back 14.3 billion euros ($16.69 billion) in tax advantages to Ireland.
- Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek has pledged to invest 1 billion euros in European tech start-ups in a bid to challenge the dominance of Silicon Valley. ($1 = 0.8566 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
