PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 25

Overview - The Financial Conduct Authority has accused Google of not doing enough to stop fraudsters using its internet search pages to target victims.

- British car production fell by an annual 45% in August as the sector continues to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing down demand - The European Commission will on Friday appeal against a court decision that quashed an order for Apple Inc to pay back 14.3 billion euros ($16.69 billion) in tax advantages to Ireland.

- Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek has pledged to invest 1 billion euros in European tech start-ups in a bid to challenge the dominance of Silicon Valley. ($1 = 0.8566 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)