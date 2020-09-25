Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Dart Express, Grow-Trees to plant over 1.1 lakh trees in Kanha-Pench wildlife corridor

Preserving the ecosystem around this reserve, rebuilding wildlife habitats and supporting tribal communities along with aiding in increasing the forest reserve in the country are some of the objectives behind these plantation drives, it said. Earlier, Blue Dart planted 2,22,000 trees in the Kanha-Pench Corridor.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:57 IST
Blue Dart Express, Grow-Trees to plant over 1.1 lakh trees in Kanha-Pench wildlife corridor

Logistics service provider Blue Dart Express, which is part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), will plant 1,11,000 trees in collaboration with Grow-Trees in Kanha-Pench wildlife corridor of Madhya Pradesh. Blue Dart will complete planting these trees in 2020 and these 1,11,000 trees are likely to offset 22,22,000 kg of carbon per year, on maturity, a company release said Friday.

The trees being planted include indigenous species like Tamarind, Shisham (North Indian Rosewood), Siras (Frywood), Teak Wood, Karanj (Indian Beech), Custard Apple, Ber (Indian Plum), Kateswari (Red Silk Cotton), Kashid (Yellow Cassia), Wood Apple, Amla (Indian Gooseberry). Preserving the ecosystem around this reserve, rebuilding wildlife habitats and supporting tribal communities along with aiding in increasing the forest reserve in the country are some of the objectives behind these plantation drives, it said.

Earlier, Blue Dart planted 2,22,000 trees in the Kanha-Pench Corridor. The unique project of planting trees on the Kanha-Pench Corridor has helped revive the biodiversity of the region, reducing man-animal conflict while providing direct employment to over 70 families every year creating around 5,600 workdays during pit digging and plantation activities alone.

Even during the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic, immense support was provided to the dwellers of the Karwahi and Dulara villages by the distribution of dry ration and generation of employment opportunities. Since 2017, Blue Dart Express Ltd has planted a total of 4,52,000 trees in collaboration with Grow-Trees.com across the five Indian states of Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Sikkim which is expected to offset about 9 million kg of its carbon footprint.

These large-scale plantations have helped promote eco-tourism, increase green cover and support tribal-rural communities, especially women from the Gond tribes, it added..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus must release opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava, stress independent rights experts

In a news release, on Friday, the experts also called on the authorities to bring to justice those responsible for the enforced disappearance of Ms Kalesnikava, who, they said was snatched off the streets of the capital, Minsk, threatened w...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to extend longest losing spree in a year

The SP 500 and the Dow were to set to open lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as fears about the outlook for the economy in a future still dominated by the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment. Shares of te...

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dutch living coffin aims to provide source for life after deathA Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable living coffin made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a d...

Gavaskar's comment on Kohli-Anushka creates controversy, batting legend says he was misinterpreted

Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for a comment on India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma but the legendary batsman asserted that his remarks, construed as sexist, were misinterpreted. Kohli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020