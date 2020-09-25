Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hetero launches pack of generic COVID-19 drug favipiravir at Rs 2,640

Drug firm Hetero on Friday said it has launched a pack of its generic oral antiviral drug-- Favivir 800/200-- for the treatment of mild-to-moderate symptomatic COVID-19 patients in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:42 IST
Hetero launches pack of generic COVID-19 drug favipiravir at Rs 2,640

Drug firm Hetero on Friday said it has launched a pack of its generic oral antiviral drug-- Favivir 800/200-- for the treatment of mild-to-moderate symptomatic COVID-19 patients in India. Favivir 800/200 will be available in a pack containing 16 tablets of favipiravir 800 mg and 2 tablets of favipiravir 200 mg priced at Rs 2,640 per pack, Hetero said in a statement.

The higher strength of Favipiravir 800 mg by the company has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The product will be marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd, it added. "The launch of 'Favivir 800/200' is aimed at enhancing patients' adherence to treatment regimen by reducing the number of pills they are required to consume per day," Hetero said.

The product will be made available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and sold only on prescription, it added. The drug is being manufactured at the company's facility in India that is approved by global regulatory authorities.

The company had earlier on July 29, launched its generic version of favipiravir in India under the brand name 'Favivir' after getting the nod from the Indian drug regulator..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. Kyle Rittenhous...

Honour Killing: Man of different caste murdered by wife s kin in Telangana

In an apparent case of honour killing, a 28-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his wifeskin who belong to another caste, with the help of hired goons, police said on Friday. The Cyberabad police arrested 14 people, including...

West Bengal Forest Minister inaugurates herbal park near Siliguri

By Tarak Sarkar West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee has inaugurated a herbal park at Salugara near Siliguri.The park was inaugurated on September 23 and it is the states sixth and North Bengal regions third park. It is developed in a...

Retired colonel sworn in as Mali interim president after coup

Retired colonel Bah Ndaw was sworn in as Malis interim president on Friday, tasked with presiding over an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after a military coup. Malian officials hope the inauguration will lead the countrys neighbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020