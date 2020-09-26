Left Menu
Development News Edition

MMTC-PAMP launches buy-back, exchange offers for gold

For a nominal transaction fee, sellers can receive the maximum value of gold as a direct bank transfer or in the form of a gold bar with 9999, 999 and 995 purity, the bullion refiner said. He said that the purity verification centre has advanced technology to check the quality of gold so that to ensure maximum buy back or exchange value.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 16:26 IST
MMTC-PAMP launches buy-back, exchange offers for gold
Representative image

Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP on Saturday launched a buy-back and exchange offer for gold in the national capital in a move to help the pandemic-affected people offset their economic hardships. For a nominal transaction fee, sellers can receive the maximum value of gold as a direct bank transfer or in the form of a gold bar with 9999, 999 and 995 purity, the bullion refiner said. Starting with its Lajpat Nagar centre in Delhi, this facility will be rolled out soon across the country, it added.

"These are indeed challenging times worldwide, and the significant uptick in jewellers and consumers selling gold assets to offset hardships is expected to continue for some time," MMTC-PAMP Chief Executive Officer Managing Director Vikas Singh said in a statement. He said that the purity verification centre has advanced technology to check the quality of gold so that to ensure maximum buy back or exchange value. Certain conditions will apply on consumers, the company said a minimum gold of 10 grams will be tested. A fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged if the exchange process is not completed for the service of evaluation of gold. Bank transfer is available only at Delhi for which it is mandatory to provide details of Pan card, Aadhaar card and cancelled cheque, it said.

The gold price will be determined based on the daily updated prices based on international live price plus applicable taxes. MMTC–PAMP said its on-site X-ray fluorescence technology (XRF) machines and can process weights from 10-grams to 2-kg per visit. The procedure will take place within 60 minutes and is fully transparent as sellers can view the entire valuation process in real-time via CCTV monitors. The gold jewellery is authenticated and weighed, and upon agreement, melted and cast to form a bar, it added.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Paddy procurement to commence in Haryana from Sunday

The procurement of PR-126 variety of paddy will start from September 27 in Haryana, a senior official said here on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P K Das, said that the PR-126 var...

Six recovered COVID-19 men's hockey players have integrated with team: Reid

The six hockey players who contracted COVID-19 last month have integrated with the rest of their teammates and are close to reaching peak fitness, mens national team head coach Graham Reid said on Saturday. Captain Manpreet Singh, Surender ...

92 areas of England on COVID-19 watchlist; London Mayor wants stringent curbs

The UK governments COVID-19 watchlist has been expanded from 58 to 92, including all boroughs of London, as the rate of infection continues to rise across Britain. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he has spoken to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

Russia's COVID-19 cases rise to 1,143,571

Moscow Russia, September 26 ANISputnik Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020