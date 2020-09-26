Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cotton procurement in Haryana from Oct 1: CM

The state will also increase the number of cotton buying centres, he added. Earlier, Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held a meeting with Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani, in New Delhi regarding the purchase of cotton in Haryana, an official statement said here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:26 IST
Cotton procurement in Haryana from Oct 1: CM
The chief minister made it clear that during the cotton procurement process, the already standardised cotton norms of moisture up to 12 per cent in the context of cotton will be followed and no change will be made. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana government will procure cotton from October 1, 2020, through the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at the minimum support price (MSP), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday. The state will also increase the number of cotton buying centres, he added.

Earlier, Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held a meeting with Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani, in New Delhi regarding the purchase of cotton in Haryana, an official statement said here. In the meeting, a reference to the cotton procurement process was discussed with the Union Minister of Textiles, the statement said.

Last year, there were 20 cotton procurement centres in Haryana, which is being increased to 40 this year, the chief minister said. The chief minister made it clear that during the cotton procurement process, the already standardised cotton norms of moisture up to 12 per cent in the context of cotton will be followed and no change will be made. He said that only 30 per cent of the total cotton production could be procured in the state last year. This year, 100 per cent cotton will be purchased by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), he said.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh CM launches scheme on lines of PM-Kisan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday inaugurated Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna on the lines of Centres Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM-Kisan Scheme. The Chief Minister announced that Rs 4,000 will be transf...

Odisha to hold radio classes for school students from Monday

With schools remaining closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic, students from classes one to eight of government-run institutes in Odisha will be taught via radio from Monday, a minister said here. The Radio Pathsala programme will b...

'Everything is uncertain' in Argentina with coronavirus hitting top 5 globally

Argentinas novel coronavirus infections were poised to top 700,000 on Saturday as new daily infections and deaths hit the top five globally, Reuters data showed, despite seven months of quarantine that have ravaged the frail economy.Argenti...

Cinema halls to reopen in West Bengal from October 1

Cinema halls are set to reopen in West Bengal from October 1 after remaining closed for over six months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. She also said musical, dance and magic shows woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020