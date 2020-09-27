Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS opens National Qualifier Test to corporates for recruiting freshers

This standardised test will provide candidates with access to open positions at multiple corporates giving millions of young jobseekers an opportunity to work for India's top corporates," TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy told PTI. It will provide subscribing corporates with a well-rounded evaluation of candidates' abilities, and access to quality talent across the nation at speed and scale, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 11:44 IST
TCS opens National Qualifier Test to corporates for recruiting freshers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tata Consultancy Services has opened its National Qualifier Test (NQT) to corporates to help them in their fresher recruitment programmes, and the IT major has received interest from various companies for being a part of the initiative. Till last year, NQT was restricted to hiring for TCS.

NQT - which is conducted by TCS' strategic unit TCS iON - is a multi-level assessment to assess competence on core cognitive abilities required for entry-level jobs, industry-specific knowledge and insights, and specialisation on skills required for performing the job role. Introduced in 2018, NQT last year saw more than 3.6 lakh students participating from over 2,600 colleges. "NQT will now be a common gateway test for several participating corporates for their fresher recruitment programmes. This standardised test will provide candidates with access to open positions at multiple corporates giving millions of young jobseekers an opportunity to work for India's top corporates," TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy told PTI.

It will provide subscribing corporates with a well-rounded evaluation of candidates' abilities, and access to quality talent across the nation at speed and scale, he added. "A large number of leading corporates including Croma, Titan, Kirloskar and Godrej have shown interest in participating in this hiring process," Ramaswamy said.

Besides, the company is also in touch with small businesses across 600 cities in India so that students from these locations can get the NQT score and smaller enterprises can hire local talent, he added. Young professionals with up to two years of experience, as well as students from any stream, currently enrolled in pre-final/final year of undergraduate or postgraduate programs can apply for the test.

"The test acts as a single window for job opportunities across leading organisations in IT, BFSI, manufacturing, pharma, and FMCG sectors, including TCS," Ramaswamy said. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, TCS iON will allow candidates take the test from their homes.

To ensure inclusion, candidates without access to the necessary infrastructure at home also have the option of taking the test from a TCS iON centre. There are 600 such centres from where the students can take the test, and depending on the applications, the centres will be prepared to ensure that social distancing and sanitation protocols are followed.

The test will focus on general abilities covering verbal, numerical and reasoning abilities to arrive at the normalised NQT score that can be presented to corporates as a demonstration of the candidate's cognitive abilities. A subject NQT, focused on programming, is also being planned keeping in mind the huge demand for this skill in the IT industry. TCS iON intends to continuously improve the test design to provide employers with a better understanding of candidates' abilities.

The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years. The first test, which will be available for free, will be held from October 24-26. Registrations are open until October 17..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra thanks film industry for giving equal opportunity to all

As Yash Raj Films YRF celebrates 50 years, filmmaker Aditya Chopra credited the welcoming nature of the Indian film industry for the success of the studio, set up by his father, late director-producer Yash Chopra in 1970. In a special note ...

Tensions flare between Armenia and Azerbaijan over new clashes

Tensions flared between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday over clashes in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions. Ca...

IKEA to adopt omni-channel approach for expansion in India

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down Swedish furniture retailer IKEAs expansion plans in India but the company is adjusting to the new reality while continuing to bet on the country as one of its very important markets, according to compan...

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. I have tested Corona positive today.Therefore will be quarantining myself for 10 days. I request all my primary contacts to get themselve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020