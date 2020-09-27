Left Menu
Development News Edition

BPCL pays for defaulting Videocon in Brazil oil block

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has been forced to pay for its defaulting partner Videocon Industries Ltd after it had relied on a rarely used model to acquire stake in five oil blocks in Brazil, sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 11:55 IST
BPCL pays for defaulting Videocon in Brazil oil block
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has been forced to pay for its defaulting partner Videocon Industries Ltd after it had relied on a rarely used model to acquire stake in five oil blocks in Brazil, sources said. In September 2008, BPCL and Videocon Industries had formed a 50:50 joint venture to acquire a Brazilian oil exploration firm for USD 283 million.

The two firms formed an incorporated joint venture IBV Brasil Petroleo Limitada to acquire Encana Brasil Petroleo Limitada from Canadian gas producers EnCana. Sources said usually such acquisitions are done through unincorporated joint ventures but BPCL chose to form an incorporated joint venture.

Incorporated joint venture is organised as separate and distinct legal entity. And the entire entity is held in default if any one of the partners doesn't pay for its share of cost. With bankrupt Videocon unable to pay its cash calls for exploration and development of the oilfields, IBV faced likelihood of a default and the risk of being booted out.

To save the day, BPCL infused USD 53.98 million in IBV in 2019-20, resulting in its share in the joint venture rising to 55.13 per cent, sources with direct knowledge of the development said. Had BPCL acquired the Brazilian blocks through an unincorporated joint venture - the vehicle that India's flagship ONGC Videsh Ltd most often uses, only Videocon would have been held in default upon not paying its share of cost. This default would not have affected BPCL.

Sources said in an unincorporated joint venture - which is not incorporated as a legal entity and is only formed by contract - BPCL wouldn't have risked losing the block if the partner defaulted on payments. BPCL's stake would have been untouched even if Videocon defaulted. However, in the model BPCL chose, the entire joint venture risked being labelled a defaulter and risked losing the oilfields. When contacted, a top BPCL official said the firm's increase of stake in IBV is temporary and would return to earlier arrangement once the firm that takes over Videocon pays for the default.

Videocon assets are being auctioned to recover bank loans it has defaulted. BPCL holds 12 overseas blocks through its subsidiary Bharat PetroResources Ltd (BPRL). Five of these blocks are in Brazil, two in the United Arab Emirates and one each in Mozambique, Indonesia, Australia, Israel and Timor Leste.

IBV Brasil Petroleo Limitada (incorporated in Brazil) a joint venture company of BPRL Ventures BV, and Videocon Energy Brazil Ltd, step down subsidiaries of BPRL and Videocon Industries Limited, respectively, holds interest in 5 blocks in 3 concessions in Brazil. In Sergipe Alagoas (BM-SEAL-11) concession, which currently consists of three blocks, Petrobras of Brazil is the operator with 60 per cent interest and IBV holds the remaining 40 per cent stake.

During the exploration periods, four discoveries of oil and gas -- Barra, Farfan, Cumbe and Barra#1 have been made in this concession. In Potiguar (BM-POT-16) concession, Petrobras is the operator with 30 per cent interest, the other partners are IBV (20 per cent), Petrogal (20 per cent) and BP (30 per cent). In Campos (BM-C-30) concession, BP with 35.7 per cent is the operator and other partners are IBV Brasil (35.7 per cent) and Total of France (28.6 per cent)..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra thanks film industry for giving equal opportunity to all

As Yash Raj Films YRF celebrates 50 years, filmmaker Aditya Chopra credited the welcoming nature of the Indian film industry for the success of the studio, set up by his father, late director-producer Yash Chopra in 1970. In a special note ...

Tensions flare between Armenia and Azerbaijan over new clashes

Tensions flared between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday over clashes in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions. Ca...

IKEA to adopt omni-channel approach for expansion in India

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down Swedish furniture retailer IKEAs expansion plans in India but the company is adjusting to the new reality while continuing to bet on the country as one of its very important markets, according to compan...

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. I have tested Corona positive today.Therefore will be quarantining myself for 10 days. I request all my primary contacts to get themselve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020