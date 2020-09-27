Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI ropes in Big B for customer awareness campaign

As part of the public awareness initiative of RBI, the regulator keeps informing about dos and don'ts that have to be followed by customers to transact safely and securely. Besides its main twitter handle, RBI has another twitter account called 'RBI Says'. European Central Bank, the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, has 5.81 lakh followers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 17:05 IST
RBI ropes in Big B for customer awareness campaign
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

After sport stars, the Reserve Bank has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the customer awareness campaign to prevent gullible account holders from being duped by fraudsters. As part of the public awareness initiative of RBI, the regulator keeps informing about dos and don'ts that have to be followed by customers to transact safely and securely.

Besides its main twitter handle, RBI has another twitter account called 'RBI Says'. Here, Big B shared a message on Sunday saying "the cost of awareness is hardly a penny, but ignorance can cost you hard earned money." The regulator has been running the campaign for more than a year not only in English and Hindi but in various regional languages for maximum reach. It keeps on repeating the message so that people don't forget their rights and responsibilities. It also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April. At that time, it also launched a safety campaign advising people to remain healthy and safe by not going to bank branches as the nation was put under a lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Bachchan promoted digital banking during the lockdown period urging people to adopt digital payment and be safe. RBI has emerged as the most popular central bank on twitter, beating US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in terms of number of followers.

RBI's twitter handle has 9.66 lakh followers while the world's most powerful central bank US Federal Reserve has about 6.64 lakh followers. European Central Bank, the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, has 5.81 lakh followers.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala dubbing artist,3 others booked for 'assaulting' man for defaming women

A case was registered against four women, including a popular Malayalam dubbing artist on Sunday for assaulting a man, who had allegedly uploaded derogatory videos about women online, police said. A group of women, including dubbing artist ...

Nepal Army chief goes into self-quarantine

Nepals Army chief General Purna Chandara Thapa has gone into self-quarantine after his cook tested positive for COVID-19. Thapa has been staying in quarantine since Sunday morning after a cook at the Army chiefs residence tested positive f...

MoS Finance Thakur's public grievances redressal through Twitter gains traction

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakurs drive to address through Twitter public grievances concerning his ministry has started gaining traction and is drawing accolades from the social media users. It has been a little over a month sin...

My govt is pro-farmers, no scope for bandh tomorrow: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted his government was pro-farmers and sought to brush aside the state-wide bandh called by various farmers outfits on Monday over amendments to the APMC and land reforms act, saying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020