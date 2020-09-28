Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Biden basket vs Trump trade: Picking a presidential stock portfolio

"Should trade policy be less-focused on the use of tariffs, both importers and exporters may benefit," according to David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. JP Morgan in a July report listed Procter & Gamble, Thermo Fisher and 3M among a number of stocks that could outperform should a Biden presidency lead to a "de-escalation" in U.S.-China tariff tensions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 10:32 IST
ANALYSIS-Biden basket vs Trump trade: Picking a presidential stock portfolio
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Nov. 3 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden could have dramatic effects across markets, and investors are already trying to identify potential winners and losers.

Broadly speaking, analysts say Biden's plan to raise corporate taxes could pressure company earnings. But they expect him to support infrastructure projects and renewable energy. A second Trump term, meanwhile, may bring more tax cuts and extend de-regulation that could benefit the energy and financial sectors, while risking continued tensions with China.

With the Senate majority also at stake, the election could allow one party to control the presidency and Congress, making it easier to enact legislation such as the additional fiscal stimulus currently being held up in a political standoff. Here is a look at stocks that might fit best in a Biden or Trump portfolio:

BIDEN BASKET ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: A stronger expected "green energy" push under a Biden administration could support alternative energy stocks. For example, tax credit extensions would provide a boost for solar stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, SunPower Corp and Enphase Energy, according to Credit Suisse.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Tesla shares already have had a mammoth run during the Trump administration, but some believe a Biden presidency could further fuel the electric vehicle company's shares. "Biden has proposed new tax incentives, government purchases, and other measures to benefit EVs in particular," CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said in a report.

Other potential winners from a Biden victory would be auto suppliers focused on electrification and green, emission-free technologies, such as Aptiv, BorgWarner and Visteon, Nelson wrote. INFRASTRUCTURE: A large infrastructure spending package "may be an early priority for a Biden administration as it seeks a bipartisan win," according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

Biden's plan would boost a broad group of engineering and construction companies, with AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group and MasTec among the biggest beneficiaries, according to Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz. TARIFF TRADE: A Biden administration could see a calming of the U.S.-China tariff war. "Should trade policy be less-focused on the use of tariffs, both importers and exporters may benefit," according to David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

JP Morgan in a July report listed Procter & Gamble, Thermo Fisher and 3M among a number of stocks that could outperform should a Biden presidency lead to a "de-escalation" in U.S.-China tariff tensions. TRUMP TRADE

TAX RELIEF: A Biden loss could spell additional relief for companies that benefited from the president's corporate tax cuts. In its July report, JP Morgan listed AT&T, Target and Waste Management among companies that benefited from Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that could underperform in a Biden presidency.

BANKS: Along with higher corporate taxes, banks could face concerns over more regulations under a Biden administration, particularly if a progressive such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes a high-profile role. Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods say a Trump win with Republicans retaining the Senate is the best election scenario for banks, noting "the Republican agenda of reduced regulation remains intact." Stocks to own in that scenario include Wells Fargo and Citigroup, KBW wrote.

DEFENSE: Trump would probably "succeed in maintaining large defense spending, despite a Democratic House, given the reality of great power struggle with China and Russia," BCA Research strategists said in a recent report. FOSSIL FUEL COMPANIES: "Support for energy companies and specifically fossil fuels appears to be an ongoing objective for Trump," according to LPL's Detrick. He added that most companies in this sector, excluding those in renewable energy, will likely benefit from a Trump victory.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UK eyes tougher COVID-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

The British government is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said on Monday. ...

Redmi 9A 6GB RAM variant launched in China

The Redmi 9A has got a new 6GB 128GB storage variant which adds to the existing 2GB32GB, 4GB64GB and 4GB128GB storage portfolio.The newly-launched 6GB 128GB model is priced at CNY999 approx. Rs 10,800 and will go on sale in China starting...

UN failures on coronavirus underscore the need for reforms

The coronavirus that has claimed nearly 1 million lives has underscored the failure of the United Nations to bring countries together to defeat it, prompting renewed calls to reform the world body so that it can meet challenges far differen...

Ahead of biodiversity summit, UN officials discuss roadmap to preserve the natural world

We have no time to wait. Biodiversity loss, nature loss, it is at an unprecedented level in the history of mankind, Elizabeth Mrema, the Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, told UN News in the SDG Media Zone. We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020