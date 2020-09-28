Ratnamani Metals bags order worth Rs 216 cr for supply of carbon steel pipes

Ratnamani Metals bags order worth Rs 216 cr for supply of carbon steel pipesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 11:45 IST
Tubes and pipes manufacturer Ratnamani Metals and Tubes on Monday said it has received an order worth Rs 216 crore for supply of carbon steel pipes in the domestic market
The company has received a domestic order of Rs 216 crore for the supply of coated CS (carbon steel) pipes for oil and gas sector to be executed between January, 2021, and January, 2022, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd said in regulatory filing
The firm's manufacturing facilities are located at Chhatral and Indrad (near Ahmedabad) and Bhimasar (near Gandhidham, Kutch), in Gujarat, India. Shares of the company were trading 2.96 per cent higher at Rs 1,234 apiece on BSE.
