Left Menu
Development News Edition

Momentous occasion for Alang; INS Viraat set for dismantling

This Centaur-class aircraft carrier of Indian Navy that remained in service for almost 30 years and holds the Guinness record for world's longest serving warship will be dismantled here at Alang, one of the largest shipbreaking yards globally. "This historic warship has sailed almost 11 lakh kms, enough to travel the globe 27 times over", Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said addressing an event here to give farewell to the warship.

PTI | Alang(Gujarat) | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:16 IST
Momentous occasion for Alang; INS Viraat set for dismantling

It is an emotional and momentous occasion for Alang on Monday, as the dismantling of the world's longest serving warship, INS Viraat, will begin here three years after it was decommissioned by the Indian Navy. This Centaur-class aircraft carrier of Indian Navy that remained in service for almost 30 years and holds the Guinness record for world's longest serving warship will be dismantled here at Alang, one of the largest shipbreaking yards globally.

"This historic warship has sailed almost 11 lakh kms, enough to travel the globe 27 times over", Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said addressing an event here to give farewell to the warship. "Today I pay homage to ex INS Viraat at Alang, Gujarat. INS Viraat served our nation for 30 glorious years and after decommissioning, She is moving towards her last journey for recycling at Alang," the Minister said.

The Navy's pride has groomed 40 flag officers including five Chief of Naval Staffs. Mandaviya said Cochin Shipyard is building another huge warship.

He said efforts were made to convert INS Viraat into a museum and several consultations were done but the plan could not materialise as an expert committee reported that it won't last for more than a decade. "The government was ready to spend Rs 400-Rs 500 crore to convert it into Museum but an expert committee said its ferrous won’t last and it may result in an accident. Under the circumstances, we had to bid tearful adieu to it," the Minister said.

Mandaviya said around 30 per cent of the global ships numbering about 280 are recycled annually at Alang. "Alang provides employment to more than 30,000 people coming from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat and other states and supports 3.5 Lakh people indirectly through other business activities," the Minister said.

INS Viraat was commissioned in 1959 as Royal Navy's HMS Hermes and decommissioned in 1984 and subsequently it was sold to India and commissioned into Indian Navy on May 12, 1987. Capabilities of this mighty ship included maritime and land-based missions as well as engagements in anti-submarine warfare, officials said.

The ship was extensively deployed for numerous operations notably 'Operation Jupiter' and the Sri Lankan Peace Keeping Force Operations in 1989, 'Ops Prakaram' following the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, they added. The officials said the ship was originally expected to be decommissioned in 2012, but was postponed due to delay in decommissioning of INS Vikramaditya, which was eventually inducted into Indian Navy in 2014.

With mounting operations costs and age, Navy announced the decision to decommission Viraat in 2015, and it was finally decommissioned on March 6, 2017. "There were plans and even some movements by state governments of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh towards preserving it into a Museum. There were also crowdfunding efforts towards the same goal, which remained successful. Ultimately, the Center decided to auction the ship and sold it as scrap," Mandaviya said.

The Minister said after the accession to Hong Kong Convention (HKC) 2009, by India and Passing of Ships Recycling Bill 2019 this is one of the major ships that has come to Alang. He said Alang-based Shree ram Group has won the bid for dismantling the ship and company's high capacity tugs towed the vessel from Mumbai to Alang on her last journey.

Rear Admiral Puruvir Das Flag Officer Commanding, Gujarat Naval Area, who served on the warship as Navigating Officer termed it a "momentous" occasion and said it has trained thousands of officers and staff and a new Vikraant is getting ready at Cochin Shipyard. "It is a proud occasion for us. The ship had increased the navy's capabilities tremendously," he said.

The aircraft carrier had begun its final journey from the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on September 19, and reached the waters at Alang in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on September 22 evening. "The Viraat spirit will remain in Alang forever as the old ships never die, their spirit lives on," Das said.

The warship, which was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987, was purchased by Shree Ram Group for a sum of Rs 38.54 crore at an auction in July this year. Shree Ram Group Chairman Mukesh Patel said after all the formalities are completed as per the ship breaking code, subject to weather conditions and tide, the company is scheduling its beaching at its yard for dismantling during high tide on Monday.

There were proposals in the past to preserve it as a maritime museum. In July 2019, the central government said in the Parliament that the decision to scrap INS Viraat was taken in due consultation with the Indian Navy. It is the second aircraft carrier to be broken down in India. In 2014, INS Vikrant was dismantled in Mumbai.

The aircraft carrier, in its earlier avatar, had won the Falklands War against Argentina in 1982 for the Royal British Navy. It weighs about 27,800 tonnes. In the late 80s, the Indian Navy purchased it at a cost of USD 65 million and it was re-commissioned on May 12, 1987.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Woman found dead in Jalgaon hosp: HC asks Maha on compensation

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra governments response on an incident in June where an 82-year-old woman went missing from the COVID ward of a Jalgaon civil hospital, and her body was found in the washroom of the hospit...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Kupwara district

Pakistan on Monday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control LoC in Machhhal Sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.One soldier of the Indian Army was injured in the firing, however, he h...

MFs add 4.5 lakh folios in Aug; debt schemes gain traction

The mutual fund industry added 4.5 lakh investor accounts in August, taking the total tally to 9.25 crore, primarily on account of contribution from debt schemes. Market experts said that the addition of folios suggests that investors were ...

Police examine video of suspect claiming Paris knife attack

French police are studying a video in which the man suspected of attacking people with a meat cleaver on Friday says he will commit an act of resistance after the republication of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad in a satirical magazin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020