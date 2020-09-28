Amazon India expands delivery network to meet rising demand for festive season

Amazon today announced the expansion of its delivery network in India that will help improve its direct reach and serve the rising customer demand for the upcoming festive season.

The e-commerce giant has ramped up its delivery infrastructure, added nearly 200 delivery stations and tens of thousands of delivery partners across the country.

With this expansion, Amazon India has strengthened its delivery programs via the flagship "I Have Space (IHS)" program which now comprises more than 28,000 neighborhood and Kirana stores in close to 350 cities. The company will now directly serve many remote northeastern towns such as Champhai, Kolasib, Lumding and Mokokchung.

"Our goal is to ensure customers across the country are able to get what they desire this festive season from the comfort of their home while prioritizing the safety of both our customers and delivery partners. We have worked hard to prepare our delivery network to enable safe, no-contact deliveries from all parts of the country," said Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India.

Further, the reach of the Amazon Flex program which allows delivery partners to work according to their own schedules has been nearly doubled to serve 65 cities. For contactless deliveries, Amazon India has launched Society pickup points, a delivery program that offers both virtual pickup points and physical locations within high-density residential societies in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Furthermore, Amazon's Easy Ship program that enables sellers from different parts of the country to leverage its delivery network will help more than 6.5 lakh sellers in 2,500 cities and towns across the country this festive season.