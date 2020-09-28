Alankit to offer Western Union money transfer services at 2,000 locations

E-governance and digital solutions provider Alankit Ltd said on Monday it has collaborated to offer Western Union international money transfer services, expanding greater access to consumers in India. Alankit Forex India has plans to expand services to 2,000 of its locations across the country, it said in a statement.

Senders worldwide can send money using Western Union's digital services in more than 75 countries plus territories or through its worldwide retail agent network. "Western Union has been moving money into India for 27 years, connecting millions of customers globally as they send money to their family and loved ones, across urban, rural and remote parts of the country," said Gaurav Yadava, Country Director for India at Western Union.

"We are delighted to expand our reach in India by working with a local market leader Alankit, providing customers with seamless money transfer services," he said in a statement. Alankit's Managing Director Ankit Agarwal said this foray will help the company in building a stronger image, thus enabling to scale up the business.

(ANI)