UL launches Bureau of Indian Standards recognized heating, ventilation and air conditioning testing services for electronic controllers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, a global safety science company, today announced the launch of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognized testing services for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products as per the latest Indian Standards (IS). The electronic controllers used in air conditioners and related applications have been brought under compulsory BIS certification beginning January 1, 2021, as per IS/IEC 60730-2-9, a standard outlining requirements for temperature sensing controls.

The certification is mandatory under the Air Conditioner and its related Parts, Hermetic Compressor and Temperature Sensing Controls (Quality Control) Order, 2019, issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. "The launch of the testing services will enable HVAC original equipment and related components manufacturers in India to meet the compliance norms and help ensure a higher level of safety, quality and reliability for their products," said Srinivasa Desikan, Director and Business Head of South Asia at UL.

