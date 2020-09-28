Left Menu
AXA XL in India to plant 30,000 trees and create a biodiversity park in Delhi

AXA XL in India has partnered with charity, Give Me Trees Trust, to embark on an ambitious three-year project to plant 30,000 trees and create a biodiversity park in Jaunapur, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:34 IST
AXA XL India team at project Aranya site in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): AXA XL in India has partnered with charity, Give Me Trees Trust, to embark on an ambitious three-year project to plant 30,000 trees and create a biodiversity park in Jaunapur, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. A healthy biodiversity helps to breakdown and absorb pollution and provide resilience to climate change.The new park in Delhi is expected to release 2,400,000 Kgs of Oxygen per year, with the fledgling forest becoming self-sufficient after two years. Additionally, a healthy biodiversity helps with the management of ground water levels, preventing flash flooding and enriches the quality of the soil.

Preserving biodiversity is a key element of AXA's corporate responsibility strategy. AXA XL will play its part in delivering on this through this project, by helping to develop and monitor the land with the Give Me Trees Trust and also by assisting with fundraising for raw materials like seeds, soil and gardening equipment. Project Aranya, which launched in April, has already facilitated the planting of 5,000 trees, with socially-distanced site visits for AXA XL employees planned in the coming weeks. A key aim of the project is to engage the local community and increase awareness of sustainability, therefore the charity will be hosting several webinars which will be open to the public.

"Delhi has a significant issue with air pollution and unsanitary water and this initiative will help to keep ecosystems healthy, creating a protected space where nature can thrive," says Derek Nazareth, Head of Global Operations and Country Head, AXA XL in India. "Conservation and sustainable development strategies are integral in preserving biodiversity, and this project, which has been driven by our Think Green Team in India, is a great example of the positive local actions we can take to deliver our global corporate responsibility goals." "I would personally like to thank all our AXA XL colleagues who have, despite COVID-19 restriction, continued to find ways to support this initiative from home by growing saplings for the charity," added Nazareth.

"AXA XL is working alongside us as our corporate partner to develop not just a biodiversity park but to create a whole new 'sustainable' experience for its employees. The Company's fundraising campaign, volunteer involvement, workshops and community engagement activities will have a long-lasting impact on this urban forest," said Swami Prem Parivartan also known as Peepal Baba, Founder, Give Me Trees Trust. Give Me Trees Trust was registered as a Charitable Trust in 2011 and is a Non-Government Organization (NGO) in India working for sustainable forestry development. It has more than 11,500 volunteers and since its establishment, has planted over 20 million trees across the country in collaboration with the Indian Army, Air Force, Government agencies, schools, universities, corporates, and villages, etc.

AXA XL[1], the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. [1]AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through three business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

