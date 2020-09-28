Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence acquisition procedure 2020 has five new chapters on topics like leasing and ICT systems

The government's new defence acquisition procedure (DAP) unveiled Monday has five new chapters on issues like a separate procurement category called "leasing", procurement of information and communication technology (ICT) systems and post-contract management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:41 IST
Defence acquisition procedure 2020 has five new chapters on topics like leasing and ICT systems

The government's new defence acquisition procedure (DAP) unveiled Monday has five new chapters on issues like a separate procurement category called "leasing", procurement of information and communication technology (ICT) systems and post-contract management. The new chapters in the DAP also include topics like acquisition of systems "designed and developed" by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Ordnance Factory Board and Defence Public Sector Undertakings as well as simplified capital expenditure procedure.

Apurva Chandra, Director General - Acquisition, Ministry of Defence, told reporters at a press briefing that the procedure on leasing defence equipment is in the new DAP as it may be cheaper in the long run to lease. "If we purchase the equipment, we have to create a lot of infrastructure for its upkeep," he added. "When we lease equipment, we also benefit as the interest rates abroad are quite low." In March this year, the first draft of the DAP had introduced "leasing" as one of the categories to get defence equipment at affordable rates. The second draft has a whole chapter on it explaining the terms, conditions and procedure for procurement under the "leasing" method.

"The new chapter on procuring ICT systems and products is to harness the expertise India has in the software sector," he stated. Chandra said in the chapter related to ICT systems, issues like "interoperability and built-in upgradability" have also been included.

He said the chapter on post-contract management is about formalising procedures related to issues like damages and inspections that arise after the procurement contract is signed. In the draft DAP issued on July 28, it was mentioned that the chapter on acquisition of systems from the DRDO, the OFB and DPSUs has been inducted as this process "will help not only in translating the existing indigenous technological capability into systems, but also in implementing 'Make in India' with indigenous technology through Indian industry".

The DAP is issued to ensure timely procurement of best military equipment and platforms for the armed forces through optimum utilisation of budgetary resources. Moreover, the DAP's focus is also on promoting self-reliance in defence equipment production, with an ultimate aim to develop India as a global defence manufacturing hub.

The DAP remains in place for a period of five years. The last DAP was issued in 2016. According to the Department of Defence Production, India aims to export defence products worth Rs 15,000 crore in 2020-21. Between April 1 and July 23, India has been able to export defence equipment and platforms worth Rs 1,892 crore, it said on its website.

In 2019-20 and 2018-19, India's defence exports stood at Rs 9,115 crore and Rs 8,320 crore, respectively, the department noted..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo ex-commander appears before Hague court, delays war crimes plea

A former commander in the ethnic Albanian guerrilla movement the Kosovo Liberation Army KLA said on Monday he was not ready to enter a plea in an initial appearance before a war crimes tribunal in The Hague. Salih Mustafa, 48, was arrested ...

Belarus detains 500 at weekend anti-government protests

Authorities in Belarus have detained about 500 people during weekend protests against the countrys authoritarian president, who has claimed a sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged. Belarus Interior Ministry said Monday t...

Southwest monsoon withdraws from parts of Punjab

The southwest monsoon on Monday withdrew from some parts of Punjab and it was likely to withdraw from parts of Haryana as well as Chandigarh during the next two-three days, the meteorological department here said. Southwest monsoon has with...

Corp Affairs Min extends deadline for various schemes amid COVID-19

Providing relief to companies amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced disruptions, the government has extended the duration of several schemes till December 31, including the fresh start scheme. The corporate affairs ministry has extended the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020