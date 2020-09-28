Left Menu
App quality most important for e-learning platform users: Study

There was already high growth in the education technology adoption with investment of USD 14.5 billion in 2019. COVID-19 has provided the momentum push to the digital transformation of the Indian education sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

For users of e-learning platforms, the overall quality of an app is of utmost importance, says a study by the CMEE IIM-Lucknow in association with Enixta. The study, which is based on 0.45 million user-generated reviews on seven major e-learning platforms, suggests that as many as 66.1 per cent users valued app quality followed by class experience (15.3 per cent) and subject material (7.4 per cent) important in evaluating performance.

"Overall app quality is the most important aspect with 66.1 per cent relative importance. Overall app quality includes reviews related to bugs, features, OTP, and login related, notifications, improvement suggestions, loading time, and overall feeling after using the app," the study said. During the lockdown, the country is witnessing growing adoption and usage of e-learning platforms among students. There was already high growth in the education technology adoption with investment of USD 14.5 billion in 2019.

COVID-19 has provided the momentum push to the digital transformation of the Indian education sector. There are 0.3 billion students affected due to complete closures of schools in the country resulting in the sudden shift toward e-Learning platforms. Satya Bhusan Dash, Professor Marketing and Chairperson-CMEE, IIM Lucknow-Noida campus, who led the study said there is certainly a shift in the education industry and "we are witnessing an unprecedented rate of adoption but to sustain the growth Edu-Tech companies yet to innovate more towards making online learning more affordable and colloquial as found in our analysis".

"India is a vast country and still, there is imparity in the internet penetration and adoption so for rural India not yet ready to make e-learning a default mode but it is surely complimenting the existing chalk and talk mode," he said. The study further points out that other aspects like 'ease of access', 'value for money' and 'language' was low in ranking from the point of view of users.

The study noted that COVID-19 provides the momentum push to the digital transformation of the Indian education sector. Apart from conducting advanced research and running continuous education programs, the Centre for Marketing in Emerging Economies (CMEE) at IIM Lucknow also acts as a platform for academicians and practitioners in selected emerging geographies to collaborate with each other effectively.

Enixta products are applicable for brands and e-commerce companies. It currently offers its services to marquee Indian clients and is working to scale it globally.

