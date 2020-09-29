Left Menu
Altair's 2020 Technology Conference to explore solutions for a smarter and more connected world

Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, product development, and high-performance computing (HPC), will hold its 2020 Global Altair Technology Conference (ATC) virtually October 5-7.

Altair Event Post - GATC 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Troy (Michigan) [USA]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, product development, and high-performance computing (HPC), will hold its 2020 Global Altair Technology Conference (ATC) virtually October 5-7. The ATC brings together the brightest minds around the world to share breakthrough digital discoveries and industry-first innovations, all while continuing to explore solutions for a smarter, more connected world.

"Since its inception 12 years ago, the ATC has become the premier learning forum for exploring ideas and solutions to drive faster decisions," said James Scapa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. "We welcome industry leaders, executives, analysts, investors, engineers, scientists, developers, and academia to join us and be inspired as we collectively work to shape the future," added James.

The free three-day conference will explore the "The Future of..." theme with thought-provoking and one-of-a-kind keynotes including: * "The Future of AI is Empathetic" - Rana el Kaliouby, CEO and Co-founder of Affectiva and author of "Girl Decoded: A Scientist's Quest to Reclaim Our Humanity by Bringing Emotional Intelligence to Technology"

* "The Future of Robotics" - Ayanna Howard, Founder and CTO of Zyrobotics * "The Future of Engineering Education" - Mary Boyce, Dean of the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, Columbia University

* "The Future of Engineering Technology" - Professor Karen Willcox, Director of the Oden Institute for Computational Engineering and Sciences, the University of Texas at Austin * "The Future of Deep Learning" - Hod Lipson, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Data Science, Columbia University

The ATC will also showcase critical trends impacting our world - including healthcare, mobility, artificial intelligence, and the augmented workforce - and will include an entire day dedicated to inspiring students and start-ups. For more information, including the detailed agenda of the ATC and to register, please visit atc2020.virtual.altair.com/en.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

