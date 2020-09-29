Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi gives more time to investors of Blessing Agro, Asurre Agrowtech to submit refund claims

Sebi has extended till October 16 the last date for investors of Blessing Agro Farm and Asurre Agrowtech to submit claims for refund of money invested by them in the illegal investment schemes floated by the firms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:45 IST
Sebi gives more time to investors of Blessing Agro, Asurre Agrowtech to submit refund claims
Image Credit: ANI

Sebi has extended till October 16 the last date for investors of Blessing Agro Farm and Asurre Agrowtech to submit claims for refund of money invested by them in the illegal investment schemes floated by the firms. Earlier, the last date for submitting refund applications along with original proof of investment for investors of Blessing Agro Farm and Asurre Agrowtech was January 31 and February 29, respectively.

The Sebi-appointed administrators had continued to accept claim forms from investors of the two companies even beyond the due date as there were many requests from investors to extend the deadline, the regulator said in two separate public notices on Monday. "Further, considering the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown imposed during the last week of March 2020, which has caused disruption in postal services, the claim forms were even continued to be received even after the stipulated date," it said.

Administrators have been appointed for sale of properties of the firms to realise money for making payments to the investors. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said "no claim forms shall be accepted by the Administrator after close of office hours on October 16, 2020".

Blessing Agro Farm and Asurre Agrowtech engaged in illegal fund mobilising activity by floating or sponsoring unregistered collective investment scheme. According to a Sebi order, Blessing Agro Farm collected Rs 84.30 crore from over 1.3 lakh investors and claimed to have paid back around Rs 10.41 crore to nearly 13,000 investors.

The outstanding amount is Rs 74 crore, as per the regulator's order. Asurre Agrowtech had raised Rs 69.30 crore under its schemes and claims it paid Rs 12 crore as on December 2015. The firm needs to refund the remaining Rs 57.55 crore.

Sebi has already initiated recovery proceedings against the two firms and has attached bank and demat accounts and movable and immovable properties of the defaulters.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Strict action will be taken against the guilty in Hathras gang-rape: UP Minister

Terming the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras as a sad incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken in the incident. The incident is very...

VisionRI shortlisted for research pilot on phone-based training for Ethiopian women entrepreneurs

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for a Research Pilot on Phone-Based Training for Ethiopian Women Entrepreneurs as part of the Innovations in Financing Women Entrepreneurs IFWE project based within the Wo...

NABARD to undertake Sanitation Literacy Campaign in 2,000 villages

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is embarking on a Sanitation Literacy Campaign SLC from October 2 to promote literacy on WASH Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in 2,000 villages across the country covering one lakh rura...

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee to call Rahul Gandhi to join farmers' protest

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to join farmers protest in Punjab beginning from October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020