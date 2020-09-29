PFC eyes Rs 36,000 cr revenue in 2020-21

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:33 IST
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has set a revenue target of Rs 36,000 crore for the current financial year. PFC has signed a performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Power, detailing various targets to be achieved by it during 2020-21, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the MoU has been signed by Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai and PFC CMD R S Dhillon. As per the MoU, PFC would eye an ambitious revenue target of Rs 36,000 crore along with various performance-related parameters such as operating profit as percentage of revenue from operation, PAT (profit after tax) as percentage of average net worth and non-financial parameters viz, IPDS-related parameters (Integrated Power Development Scheme).

