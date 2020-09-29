Left Menu
Jabalpur airport's new terminal building likely to be commissioned by March 2022: AAI

The Madhya Pradesh government handed over 468.43 acres of land to the AAI in 2015 for these upgrade works, the press release noted. "The new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2022," it said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:48 IST
Jabalpur airport's new terminal building likely to be commissioned by March 2022: AAI

The Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded and its new terminal is likely to be constructed and commissioned by March 2022, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday. The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger facilities will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours, the AAI said in a press release. "Spread over an area of 1,15,180 sq ft, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, advanced baggage screening system, modern food court in the landscape area and well-planned car parking for more than 250 cars and buses," the AAI noted.

Apart from the new terminal building, the AAI is also extending the runway and building a new ATC tower, a technical block and a new fire station at the Jabalpur airport. The extended runway would be able to handle bigger aircraft like A320s, the AAI said. The Madhya Pradesh government handed over 468.43 acres of land to the AAI in 2015 for these upgrade works, the press release noted.

"The new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2022," it said..

