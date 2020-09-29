Left Menu
Vanesa Care launches 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes'

Vanesa Care Private Ltd., one of the prominent FMCG brands, has unveiled a muti-utility 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' that are ideal for instant clean-ups of hands, face, neck as well as the surfaces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:09 IST
Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vanesa Care Private Ltd., one of the prominent FMCG brands, has unveiled a muti-utility 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' that are ideal for instant clean-ups of hands, face, neck as well as the surfaces. These could be probably India's first alcohol free face sanitising wipes. These advance germ protection wipes are perfect for use at home, office, or in the car and on holiday. These are skin friendly yet hard on germs.

Even though 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' eliminate 99 per cent of harmful germs instantly they are soft on face and hands, they are made of soft textured fabric. While these germ protection wipes protect from a wide range of unseen germs and pollutants, they keep the skin hydrated and revitalized due to their skin friendly pH and the presence of Aloe Extracts in them. "Currently when infections due to germs and pollutants are rampant, 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' have emerged as predominant consumer requirements as they instantly remove dirt, impurities and pollutants from skin and the surfaces. Easy to carry and use these multi-utility advance germ protection wipes are a significant innovation that helps address health and hygiene concerns in the most effective way," said Saurabh Gupta, Director, Vanesa Care Private Ltd.

Enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe Extracts 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' are a must have, for every modern family. These wipes are also quite convenient and easy to use as they come in peel and reseal pack. The consumers are just required to open the re-sealable area of 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' pack, drag out a wipe and use it on face, hands or other surfaces for instant results. The pack can be opened and re-sealed time and time again. Available all across the country on reputed online market places and neighbourhood stores, 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' are priced at Rs 99/- and Rs 45/- respectively in pack size of 25 and 10.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

