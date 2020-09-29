New office bearers for Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI)

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jayant Dua, CEO of Chlor-Alkali Division in Grasim Industries Ltd has taken over as the new President of Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI), the august body of Chlor-Alkali manufacturers in India. A veteran of over two decades at Aditya Birla Group, Dua has held key positions including CEO of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - Cement Division, Group Executive President - International Markets, UltraTech Cement Ltd and as CEO & Managing Director of Birla Sun Life Insurance (BSLI).

Kapil Malhotra Sr Vice President (Marketing), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd has taken charge as the new Vice President of AMAI. The new office bearers were elected at the 43rd AGM of AMAI. Established in 1960 and incorporated in 1977 Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI), represents the interests of the Chlor-Alkali, Soda Ash and Chloro-Vinyl industry in India and facilitates the industry's technological and economic growth while protecting human health and environment, guided by sound science, technology and risk management principles.

AMAI has been much in the news lately as its members have closely aligned with the Government for ensuring adequate supply of disinfectants. The industry produces sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, bleaching solution/powder, etc. the major chemicals currently being used extensively for disinfection in view of COVID-19 outbreak. AMAI has also kicked off an outreach programme aimed at raising awareness on chlorination of drinking water for disinfection. The disease burden owing to water borne diseases can be significantly brought down through chlorine disinfection.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)