Capitalxtend, having satisfied all execution quality standards, has now successfully completed order execution quality verification with Verify My Trade (VMT), a partner of the Financial Commission, which aims at assessing the quality or trade executions and ensures full transparency!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:31 IST
Capitalxtend gets executions quality certification - ensuring transparency & unbiasedness!
Capitalxtend. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Capitalxtend, having satisfied all execution quality standards, has now successfully completed order execution quality verification with Verify My Trade (VMT), a partner of the Financial Commission, which aims at assessing the quality or trade executions and ensures full transparency! Capitalxtend is a globally trusted financial service provider, aimed at providing traders and investors with the right trading opportunities and aid their financial ambitions. With specializing in leveraged trading, Capitalxtend offers over 300 plus trading instruments including the famous Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities & Cryptocurrenciesto trade in the world's most popular and volatile financial markets.

Customers trust upon and rely on Capitalxtend for its lightning-fast execution, tight spreads, 0 per cent commission and a deep understanding of the clients' needs. With "customer-first" rule - Capitalxtend prioritizes client's interests and provides them with immense 24/7 support, building their confidence to trade. Traders have access to the most innovative trading tools and can avail benefits like copy trading, one-click order execution and access to real-time charts.

The security and confidentiality of clients are utmost important to Capitalxtend, which is why the funds are held in segregated accounts in tier 1 banks. And the membership with the Financial Commission assures clients of the safety of their funds even more! With a powerful trading platform, insightful guidance to customers, 24/7 multilingual customer support, transparency and a dynamic range of trading products, Capitalxtend is one of the fastest-growing and leading financial broker around the world!

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

